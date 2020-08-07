As of August 4th, the country registered 435 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 19,837 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years. They are 9,029 women and 10,808 men, of which 14,451 are Costa Rican and 5,386 are foreigners.

Positive cases are presently counted in 81 cantons. By age, we have: 16,357 adults, 1,248 older adults, and 2,112 minors, and 120 are under investigation. 6,590 recovered people are registered in 79 cantons.

The recovered cases have an age range of zero to 96 years, of which 2,885 are women and 3,705 are men, by age we have: 5,344 adults, 297 older adults, 889 minors and 60 are under investigation.

391 people continue to be hospitalized, 98 of them in intensive care with an age range of 24 to 91 years. 10 regrettable deaths are reported: seven men, and three women, with an age range of 50 to 87 years, from San José, Alajuela, Cartago, and Puntarenas. In total there are 181 deaths: 66 women and 115 men, with an age range of 23 to 99 years.

Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.