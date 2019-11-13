advertisement

Costa Rica is a spectacular country in every way. Due to its nature, its wildlife, its beaches, its people … you will not lack fun activities to do in Costa Rica, one of the happiest countries in the world. You can discover its volcanoes, bathe in wild beaches and run into all kinds of animal species. If you like animals and adventure, our country will not disappoint you. Here we give some suggestions so you can fully appreciate our paradise in its entire splendor.

Know the charms of its capital San José.

The capital of Costa Rica is the most populous city in the country and the economic, social and cultural center of the Republic. Although it is not its main attraction, being close to the airport and being such a centralized country, surely spending some time in the capital will be enjoyable.

Discover Cartago.

Cartago is one of the most interesting cities in the country. Located on the slopes of the Irazú Volcano, it is only 25 kilometers from San José. The town was founded in 1563 by the Spanish conqueror Juan Vázquez de Coronado. From then until the independence of the country from Spain in 1821 it was the residence of the governors and the main families. Visit the Basilica of Our Lady of the Angels dating from 1635, the second largest religious temple in the country. Every August second, thousands of people make a pilgrimage to the basilica.

Lankester Botanical Garden.

On the outskirts of Cartago are the Botanical Gardens. They are maintained by the University of Costa Rica, which turned a private garden into a magnificent research center. And now also in a tourist attraction. There you can enjoy more than 300 species of plants, especially orchids and epiphytes.

Climb the Irazú Volcano.

One of the most essential activities to do in Costa Rica. If there is something you cannot miss on your visit to the country that is the Irazú Volcano. With 342 meters of altitude, the Irazú is the highest volcano in Costa Rica. It is still active, although since 1994 no significant eruption is observed. Visit it, enjoy its five craters and admire the turquoise volcanic lagoon that has been formed in the main crater that is one kilometer in diameter.

Montezuma waterfall.

An hour’s walk from the peculiar town of Montezuma is this beautiful waterfall. Tourists and locals fight the suffocating heat of the area bathing in the natural pool that forms at the foot of its falls. Impressive to see how some locals rise to the top of the waterfall to the delight of visitors. To get there; follow the beach in the direction of Cabuya until you reach the Montezuma River. Then, you follow the river’s trail reaching the waterfall.

Cauhita National Park.

Although cauhita is a very popular destination, there is something that few know. This is one of the few parks in Costa Rica in which you do not have to pay a fee to enter, a voluntary collaboration is asked for.

The Tarcoles River and its crocodiles.

Although for the Ticos it is something common, any foreign tourist will be amazed to see how the big crocodiles rest peacefully under the road that leads to the beaches of Puntarenas. You just have to look for a while from the bridge that crosses the river Tarcoles to enjoy this spectacle of nature.