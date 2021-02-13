More
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Promotes: A Summer Without Forest Fires

    Preserving the valuable forest cover of our country

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    Costa Rica today presented the 2021 campaign: “A summer without forest fires”, with the aim of reinforcing prevention efforts against these incidents in the dry season. Promoted by the Ministry of Environment and Energy (Minae) and the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac) and the support of the Government of Canada, the 2021 campaign warns that illegal burning and climate change threaten to turn natural heritage into smoke and ashes. For this reason, it maintains, we must all collaborate so that fires do not occur and thus preserve our natural treasures.

    In the presentation of “A summer without forest fires”, the Deputy Minister of the Environment, Franklin Paniagua, highlighted that these accidents constitute one of the main contributions to carbon emissions in the world and particularly in tropical areas of countries such as Colombia, Brazil and Peru.

    Team effort

    Central America also suffers from this disease, he noted. However, he added, Costa Rica reduces these events year after year, thanks to the effort and particular work of the Sinac forest firefighters team, which has the support of Minae.

    For his part, the executive director of Sinac, Rafael Gutiérrez, assured that with this series of dissemination and communication actions at the national level they seek to make the population aware of the damages and effects caused by forest fires.

    We need these prevention messages to reach all citizens, because – he stressed – there are still March and April left, which are the two strongest months of the fire season in the country, where a simple carelessness or inappropriate action can have serious consequences.

    International cooperation

    The Canadian Ambassador to Costa Rica, James Hill, praised his country’s commitment to protecting the environment and cooperating between countries to combat climate change. “The increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires highlights the enormous risks we face and the need to act with determination and responsibility,” Hill said.

