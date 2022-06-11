More
    Costa Rica:  One of the Most Sought After International Places by American Travelers

    Millions of people are now more flexible about where they live and work, but the search for travel has been the same for the past 25 years

    The technology platform, Airbnb, revealed that after the revival of tourism worldwide, the number of Americans traveling around the world has increased. According to the company, a total of 10 have been the most sought-after destinations for these tourists, and among them are two Costa Rican destinations.

    According to the number of searches on Airbnb, the favorite destinations of Americans this year have been characterized by being warm places, which in many cases have a beach, but above all, they offer travelers a great gastronomic and cultural variety that allows them to connect more with the region. And Quepos in the Central Pacific and Tamarindo in the North Pacific of Costa Rica bring together all this and more. “Airbnb promotes the diversification of tourism so that more travelers visit different parts of Costa Rica and has done so since last year when it launched its Costa Rica por Tierra campaign through which it seeks to promote the reactivation of local and international tourism and promote travel safer, responsible and sustainable. The campaign includes five routes to travel by road, and we are pleased that both Quepos and Tamarindo are part of this route”, said Carlos Olivos, Airbnb Communications Director for Latin America

