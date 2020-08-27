More
    Costa Rica Has the Third Highest Salary in Latin America

    In the country, an average of $ 737 is earned per month

    By TCRN STAFF
    Costa Rica has the third highest average salary in Latin America, concludes a study by Picodi.
    Costa Rica Health Safety Protocols, So International Visitors can Come with Complete Peace of Mind

    Traveling in times of Coronavirus is not easy, even less if we are talking about long overseas...
    Learn How to Obtain a CCSS Disability Permit for COVID-19 Sanitary Order of Quarantine

    Knowing how to obtain a disability permit for quarantine health order due...
    Costa Rica has the third highest average salary in Latin America, concludes a study by Picodi.

    Ticos earn an average of $ 737 per month, a lower salary than Panamanians ($ 774), and Puerto Ricans ($ 1,858), regional leaders.

    In the world, Switzerland has the highest average salary, at $ 5,989 per month, while Cuba offers the least onerous salaries since it pays its inhabitants an approximate of $ 36 per month.

    This analysis was based on the latest average salary rates published on the Numbeo.com page. For the conversion of the currency to dollars, the indicators for the month of August 2020 were used.

    The study includes 106 countries. Latin countries with the best salaries are (Monthly amount in dollars): 1. Puerto Rico (1,858) 2. Panama (774) 3. Costa Rica (737) 4. Chile (632) 5. Uruguay (595).

