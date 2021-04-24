Costa Rica has the first soccer team in the world with a uniform and ball made with recycled material, which speaks very well of the national team. At FedefFútbol they are well aware of the country’s mission to take care of the environment and that is why they have made great efforts to set an example to other national teams.

That is why the Tricolor presented on April 21st the first ecological ball in the world, thanks to the alliance they established with the Brazilian brand Penalty. The prestigious South American firm will accompany national representations with the S11 Ecoknit model, which is manufactured using recycled plastic bottles.

In addition, it reaches the highest standards of FIFA quality certification, which speaks of the quality of the balls that will be used. “The satisfaction of our players in having a high-tech ball and above all made with plastic bottles is very high,” said Rodolfo Villalobos , President of Fedef Fútbol.

The ball will roll on all the courts where the national teams play with cutting edge technology, which guarantees more precision and performance on the court. To make it, 4.5 two-liter bottles are used which, in this way, instead of becoming a threat to nature, enrich the sport.

The ball has 0% water absorption; This means that, even if you are playing in a downpour, it will always have the same weight and dimensions. This ball is added to the national uniform that was presented in December of last year by the New Balance brand, which represents the biodiversity of Costa Rica.



Also the uniform



The La Sele uniform that will be worn throughout 2021 is made from partially recycled fabric and polyester that helps celebrate the state of Costa Rica. All the national teams wear it with details simulating a manigordo, an animal that inhabits the length and breadth of our country.

In addition, the new uniform has great technology and a concept that bears the seal that identifies Costa Rica as one of the most sustainable countries in the world.