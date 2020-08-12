Costa Rica announced a relief in the health restriction measures, which would come into force today in the most populated areas, even at times of greatest contagion for the Coronavirus.

Under the new provisions, supermarkets and suppliers will be able to operate with 50% of their capacity, while restaurants, cafes, shops, barbershops and beauty salons, which were scheduled to close for two weeks, will be able to operate with limitations to the number of people in the establishments. Likewise, the vehicle circulation restriction schedule was reduced. With the modification, the restriction will start 4 hours later.

Such measures will be in effect as of Monday 10th until the end of August in San José and neighboring towns, which concentrate the majority of the country’s population. In most of the periphery of Costa Rica, the restrictions are less because there are fewer infections.

The government announced the new measures after President Carlos Alvarado and several of his ministers met in recent days with mayors and business leaders who demand more space for economic activities.

Emphasize basic health precautions, especially frequent handwashing with soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable. Practice good coughing/sneezing etiquette (i.e., covering coughs and sneezes with a disposable tissue, maintaining distance from others, and washing hands). There is no evidence that the influenza vaccine, antibiotics, or antiviral medications will prevent this disease, highlighting the importance of diligent basic health precautions.