    Costa Rica Congratulates Joe Biden and Expresses Willingness to Promote a “Green and Inclusive Agenda”

    "Count on Costa Rica to work on our shared principles," Carlos Alvarado told him

    The Government of Costa Rica congratulated Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States while expressing its willingness to promote a green and inclusive agenda.

    The congratulation was made, through a statement, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship (MREC) shortly after the President was sworn in during a ceremony on the steps of the Capitol, in Washington D.C.

    Deepening cooperation

    “The Costa Rican government expresses its willingness to continue deepening the traditional relationships that unite it with the United States of America, as well as promoting the development of a green, inclusive, transformative and innovative agenda towards the achievement of sustainable development, based on the values and shared purposes of respect for freedom, democracy, and human rights,” says the press release sent by the Foreign Ministry.

    The Yellow House also celebrated “the solid ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, which have cemented its 170 years of diplomatic relations.” It also offered to work “actively and constructively” with the Biden administration and Vice President Kamala Harris, to “strengthen the recovery process against the consequences of the novel Coronavirus Pandemic.

    Similarly, it offers to collaborate to energize “the bilateral, regional and multilateral agenda, promoting political dialogue, promoting cooperation actions, as well as promoting trade and attracting investment.”

    Message from President Alvarado

    The message from the international relations portfolio was preceded by a congratulatory post that President Carlos Alvarado made on his social networks: “Count on Costa Rica to work on our shared principles,” the President told his US counterpart.

