    Environment
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Celebrates its New Biological Reserve in Coto Brus

    200 years of democracy are celebrated in Costa Rica with the 9th biological reserve of 5,075 hectares, Pájaro Campana

    By TCRN STAFF
    Ecosystems and biodiversity of high scientific interest is part of the 5,075 hectares of the country’s new biological reserve, located in Coto Brus de Puntarenas. It is the Biological Reserve for the Bicentennial of the Republic – Pájaro Campana, which is surrounded by the La Amistad International Park (PILA) and the Las Tablas Protective Zone.

    Precisely on National Parks Day, the President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado and the Minister of Environment and Energy, Andrea Meza celebrated the creation of the park. “One of the objectives with the creation of the reserve is that these areas become natural laboratories that promote research, for an adequate management of the protected wild area,” explained Alvarado.

    Protection and conservation of biodiversity in the country

    According to Rafael Gutiérrez, director of the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), in recent years the protection and conservation of biodiversity located in the Talamanca mountain range, specifically in the Chirripó National Park, has been prioritized in the country and the International Friendship Park.

    “This synergy seeks the conservation of ecosystems, including the páramo found in these sites, with the sole purpose of preserving them over time for the enjoyment of future generations,” said Gutiérrez.

    By their endemism, the moorlands are important areas. In Costa Rica and Panama, they are home to about 71% of the flowering plant families recorded in the páramos of America, approximately 50% of the genera and 15% of the species.

