Costa Rica Awaits You With One Of The Best Beaches In The World

Among the natural attributes of Costa Rica is one of the best beaches in the world. Located within the natural facilities of the Manuel Antonio National Park, the beach of the same name, prevails among the tastes of its visitors.

Arriving at this natural reserve is the equivalent of having an unparalleled natural experience up close. The conservation area is located in Quepos, in the province of Puntarenas. For years it has been the obligatory place to visit a few kilometers from San José, the capital of Costa Rica where you can practice ecological tourism.

Its secrets

It is constant that people talk about the beaches that await the interior of the reserve. Being one of the most popular places, the beaches of Manuel Antonio have monopolized the lists of specialized media that exalt their beauty.

It recently ranked 22 among the 25 most popular beaches in the world according to the Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best 2021. This recognition is granted by travelers, who for years have been conquered by these beaches in addition to contact with nature by observing the local fauna including sloths, monkeys, frogs, raccoons and many birds.

Surrounding evergreen forest

Although the beach is one of the essential attractions, within the Manuel Antonio National Park the most adventurous visitors can find trails to explore an evergreen forest. Nature will be your companion at all times.

Being a popular destination, the surroundings of Manuel Antonio offer outstanding accommodations, so visitors should not worry about anything other than enjoying the natural settings that all those who visit Costa Rica fall in love with.