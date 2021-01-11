More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Costa Rica advances smoothly in vaccination against COVID-19

    Hoping to successfully vaccinate a significant number of the population during this year

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica advances smoothly in vaccination against COVID-19

    The Costa Rican authorities reported this week that the vaccination process against COVID-19 in the first priority population group...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Countries with the most and least restrictions to travel in the era of COVID-19

    Faced with the record number of Coronavirus cases after the year-end holiday season, several countries have announced new travel...
    Read more
    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica launches communication campaign for safe return to Classrooms

    “I take care of myself, I take care of you, the community takes care of itself” is the slogan...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Costa Rican authorities reported this week that the vaccination process against COVID-19 in the first priority population group is progressing smoothly according to the number of doses that the country is receiving each week from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

    The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) detailed that, as of January 7th, 9,751 people have received the first dose of the vaccination and the second of the batches already delivered has been reserved for them, which must be placed 21 days later.

    Since December 23rd, Costa Rica has received three batches for a total of 54,600 doses and expects deliveries to continue on a weekly basis until meeting the 3 million doses purchased from Pfizer and with which 1.5 million will be protected population.

    Priority groups

    Of the vaccines given so far, 83% have been applied to health workers, 9.9% to elderly people in nursing homes, 2.4% to workers in these long-stay homes and 4.7% to other front-line Pandemic response workers such as police and firefighters. These people make up the first priority group that the authorities hope to have fully vaccinated in the first quarter of the year.

    Most of the vaccines have been applied to workers in the country’s main hospitals, located in the capital San José, and the process is expected to intensify in the rest of the country as of next week.

    The entity explained that vaccinating health system workers aims to guarantee the continuity of health services and lower the risk of a healthy person becoming ill when visiting health facilities. The CCSS report details that of the total vaccinated, 42 people reported having mild side effects such as headaches, fatigue and body pain.

    More vaccines on the way

    This country of 5 million inhabitants also has an agreement with the COVAX mechanism to vaccinate 1 million people and another with AstraZeneca that will cover 500,000 people, but there is still no date for the start of deliveries.

    In total, the Costa Rican authorities hope to have vaccinated 3 million people by the end of 2021, equivalent to 80% of the country’s adult population. The goal is to vaccinate the first priority group in the first quarter of 2021 and continue with the rest throughout the year.

    The second priority group for the vaccination corresponds to people over 58 years of age; the third group will be the population between 18 and 58 years old with risk factors; the fourth corresponds to workers of the Ministry of Education, other public officials and those deprived of liberty, and the fifth covers people between 40 and 57 years of age who do not fall within the previous definitions.

    This past Friday, Costa Rica recorded 1,207 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths, figures that have remained without major variation in recent months. In total, this country accumulates 177,614 cases and 2,305 deaths.

    After several months of gradual closings and openings, Costa Rica has maintained practically all economic activities enabled since last October, with sanitary measures and protocols for distancing.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE Helping transition your life to live anywhere
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCountries with the most and least restrictions to travel in the era of COVID-19
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica advances smoothly in vaccination against COVID-19

    The Costa Rican authorities reported this week that the vaccination process against COVID-19 in the first priority population group...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica registers 136,083 people recovered from COVID-19

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    On Wednesday, January 6th the country reached a total of 177,614 confirmed cases of COVID-19. In total we have 87,191 women and 90,423 men,...
    Read more

    Improve significantly your Health with these simple changes in your Everyday Life

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Staying active, resting well and eating healthy are part of the recommendations provided by experts to gain mental and physical health Self-care is an activity...
    Read more

    6 ways to “reboot your brain” after a difficult year of COVID-19

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    There is no doubt that 2020 was difficult for everyone and tragic for many, but the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in some countries gives...
    Read more

    Functional food, Sustainability, and Zero Waste are Consolidated in the Food Industry

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Trends towards health and well-being, personalized nutrition for different generational segments, different alternatives to meat and dairy, sustainability, the resurgence of local brands, and...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    And engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica