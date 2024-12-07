In a joint effort to restore and preserve marine biodiversity in Guanacaste, the Culebra Reef Garden project, led by Península Papagayo, the Marine and Limnological Research Center (CIMAR) of the University of Costa Rica, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), and the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Since 2019, the project has focused on the recovery of coral reefs, preserving more than 10,000 coral fragments thanks to the support of over 125 volunteers who have actively participated in this initiative.

The project emerged in response to the global phenomenon of coral death, primarily in Culebra Bay, one of the most important spots for reefs in Costa Rica. In the 1990s, the coverage of reefs in the bay was 70%, but by 2019 it had reduced to just 4%. Predictions indicated a possible extinction of coral reefs between 2040 and 2050, which motivated the creation of this initiative with the aim of reversing the trend and ensuring a more sustainable future.

“The coral restoration in Culebra Bay is a reflection of our commitment to the environment and sustainability.” We thank our volunteers, whose efforts are fundamental to the health of our marine ecosystems and the well-being of the communities that depend on them,” said Susana Vicente, Sustainability Director of Península Papagayo.

The initiative began with planning workshops and training in restoration techniques, followed by the installation of coral nurseries at Playa Jícaro, then extending to Playa Viradores and Playa Blanca, promoting ecological restoration through coral gardening. Nurseries have also been integrated on the Pelonas Islands.

In five years, the project has created more than 110 coral nurseries, housing over 10,000 growing fragments. This has allowed for the recovery of coral coverage by 15% to 20%, and has increased fish biomass and diversity by 50%. To celebrate its first 5 years of commitment to ocean protection and to highlight the importance of community collaboration in preservation,

The project has reimagined its website ( https://culebrareefgardens.org/ ) to invite interested individuals to contribute from anywhere in the world:

Adopt corals and structures

Sign up for volunteer experiences in the various processes.

Donate to the project

Monitor your adopted corals

The project has worked with four of the main coral species in the northern Pacific of Costa Rica: Porites lobata, Pavona clavus, Pavona gigantea, and Pocillopora elegans, with the latter being the one with the best growth and survival.

In addition to its impact on marine biodiversity, the project was recognized with the AMCHAM award in the environmental category in 2020 and, in 2024, as a replicable initiative at the ocean conference “Inmersed in Change” in Barcelona.

Vital for the balance of the oceans

“Coral reefs are vital for the balance of the oceans, acting as carbon sinks and protecting our coasts from erosion.” “This project is key to strengthening these ecosystems to ensure long-term benefits,” explained Juan José Alvarado, a researcher at CIMAR.

Since corals grow approximately 4 centimeters per year, the project has optimized their development in nurseries, eliminating sources of stress and creating favorable conditions, which has tripled the annual growth rate and facilitated the transplantation of corals, with a survival rate of 83%.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR