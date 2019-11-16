advertisement

Coffee is, after water, the second most consumed liquid in the world. Coffee is the second best selling commodity after oil. It is also an important dietary staple for millions of people and their essential pick me up to start every morning or to carry on during the day. Ticos are not inmune to this ‘addiction’. According to data from the International Coffee Organization (ICO), Costa Ricans are the second coffee consumers in Latin America.

The role “el grano de oro” plays on the country’s economy and its culture is of such importance that several organizations, including the Government, cooperate to showcase the quality of Costa Rica’s coffee. One of these is SINTERCAFÉ. As the tasty bean is the basis of a very large economy sector, each November the non-profit Association hosts an event which is “a great opportunity to exchange information, share their experiences, and interact with the world’s top-notch coffee community in order to strengthen coffee commerce globally.” This year the venue for the event, that ends today, is Los Suenos Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort in Puntarenas Province, Herradura.

Did You Know That…

~ Costa Rica attended the Coffee Show 2019, the most important coffee event in the Asian Market. It took place from November 7 to 10, in Seoul, South Korea. As of November 1, 2019, the Free Trade Agreement between Costa Rica and South Korea enters into force, opening new markets for the country.

~ The coffee industry was the main source of income for the country until tourism surpassed it in 1991.

~ An example of the country’s high quality grains is Rainforest Alliance-Café de Tarrazú. The variety was awarded a Certificate of Appellation of Origin in February 2, 2019

~ By law all the coffee grown in Costa Rica is from the Arabica variety. (Coffea arabica). This one of the two main coffee species grown worldwide. The other is C. canephora, commonly called Robusta. Conosseurs agree that Arabica beans yield the highest quality brews.

~ Coffee is a extremely complex substance. Scientists have discovered more than 800 aromatic compounds in it.

~ In many places around the world coffee has its special day. For instance: in Japan, “Coffee Day” is celebrated in October 1. In Costa Rica the date is September 12.

~ Beethoven was obsessed with coffee. He used exactly 60 coffee beans for every cup he made, not one grain more nor one less.

Remember: “Everyone should believe in something. I believe I will have another coffee.” Enjoy your cup of joe!