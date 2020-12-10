Campaign Collected 4.5 tons of garbage in 8 Tico beaches this Weekend

The “Cleaning Mega Marathon” organized by private institutions, managed to collect 4.5 tons of waste in Tico beaches this past weekend. A total of eight beaches were cleaned: Tárcoles, Bajamar, Guacalillo, Aguja, Jacó, Cocal, Montezuma, Pavones, Matina and Tamarindo. Each of them had the support of 20 volunteers, who received a food basket at the end of the day.

Víctor Arce, one of the organizers, said: “We are very satisfied with the response of the communities to the activity this year, managing to eliminate 4.5 tons of waste that will no longer be on our beaches and at the same time, help many people who pass through a difficult economic situation. This is the value of this type of project in which different actors come together to contribute to the well-being of society”.

Social responsibility

For his part, Josseline Leiva, another of the organizers, commented: “We had to modify our social responsibility programs in order to contribute to the most pressing needs resulting from the Pandemic we are experiencing, but without ceasing to carry out key activities such as environmental protection. Being part of this special edition of the Beach Cleaning Mega Marathon reaffirms our commitment to social responsibility”. This was the third edition of the collection project, for which the organization worked to provide the special conditions required in the context generated by COVID-19.