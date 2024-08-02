Bravo Milagro Mena! The Persevering Cyclist, Costa Rica’s Flag Bearer for Paris 2024

The recognition for the dedication and effort that we have in every area of our lives, at the moment we least expect it, can be recognized, the proof of this is Milagro Mena, a 31-year-old Costa Rican, native of Puntarenas.

It fills us with joy to write about who was one of the flag bearers of Costa Rica in the Olympic Games, Paris 2024, and who for 16 years has demonstrated her essence as a cyclist, her focus and perseverance that have led her to leave the name of the country on high.

She defines herself as a proud porteña, with fond memories of the beach; she currently resides in Orotina (Alajuela), most of her life has been spent there and it is a town that she appreciates very much.

About her parents…

She highlighted her mother who, in her opinion, has been her pillar at all times and has taught her lessons that today Milagro puts into practice: to strive every day for what she wants, not to allow herself to be told that she can’t and that she can be stronger than she thinks.

Mother and professional

She is a 31-year-old Costa Rican mother of an 11-year-old boy named Ian, besides being a cyclist, she studies at the university. She has been working as a trainer for 4 years, so she has been professionally trained.

She has a project called Aethos Cycling, “this group of cyclists who want to improve and that I want to help, I want it to keep growing and that every time we can support many people to love this beautiful sport. I enjoy sharing with people and transmitting my knowledge,” she said.

Her life in cycling

Being from rural areas and moving to schools by bicycle, pushed her to go further with cycling, so she told her mother that she wanted to practice the sport and supported her to find a group.

In the 16 years she has been cycling, she has always counted on her coach José Castro Araya.

Previously, Milagro practiced soccer and judo.

Mena defines cycling as a sport that requires a lot of perseverance, “you get off the bike for a week and then you suffer, you must have a lot of mental strength”.

Among the modalities or categories in which he is involved are road cycling, time trial, and mountain biking.

Her longest distance on two wheels is 301 kilometers.

Regarding the training routine and nutrition, she emphasized that it has been hard days of training, between the bike and the gym, in addition to the food that is very careful and balanced. “Now I just want a hamburger and fries, but it must wait”.

In your opinion, what still needs to be done or achieved?

Although she has accomplished many goals, Milagro dreams of doing the three grand tours of women’s cycling. She has already participated in the Giro Rosa, but she still has to do the Tour of France and the Tour of Spain.

Achievements

Milagro has participated in many competitions in different countries, with good and bad experiences.

She has won podiums in the Central American and Caribbean Games, being the Central American champion for several years, and in different countries, both in road cycling and MTB.

She has just finished the Tour of Portugal and is now fully focused on Paris 2024.

Tell us an anecdote in the sports area that left you some lessons

Mena mentioned that in a competition she damaged the chain of her mountain bike, so she had to leave it in fixed gear to finish, “that day I had to climb a lot, but I still managed to finish and that marked my perseverance in the face of obstacles”.

Personal meaning of being Costa Rica’s flag bearer at the 2024 Olympic Games

“I always dreamed of being the flag bearer of an event of the Olympic cycle, I would never have believed that it would be the Olympic Games as such,” said the cyclist.

And, regarding her expectations for her second Olympic Games as a participant… She wishes to have the best race of her life, “it will be a hard and demanding course, with a great level of riders, but I am focused on looking for the best possible position”.

Milagro will participate in road cycling, this August 4, at 6:00 a.m. Costa Rican time.

It is worth mentioning that she participated in the Rio 2016 Games.

Beyond cycling…

Milagro is a woman who loves everything about Costa Rica: its landscapes, its food, “the daily gallo pinto, our ¡Pura Vida! Which is something we have and characterizes us”?

She also loves to share with her family, to be able to eat with them and to sleep with them”.

To God, she dedicates all her admiration.

Virtues and defects of Milagro, according to your point of view

I like to work in a team, but I can’t stand lies or irresponsibility”, she said.

Finally, Milagro shared a message for her followers and you, our readers at TCRN, “Never let anyone tell you that you can’t do something, dream big and work to fulfill your dreams”.

We wish her the greatest success and satisfaction. We are happy that the talented tica is reaching more and more of her goals, Bravo!

If you want to know Milagro’s path to Paris 2024 and much more, you can follow her on Instagram: @mila_mena and @aethos.cyclingand on Facebook: Milagro Mena Solano.

