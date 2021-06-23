Boeing 787 Has Its First Costa Rican Female Pilot

Priscilla Villalobos became the first Costa Rican Woman to pilot a Boeing 787, as well as a wide-body plane, according to information published by her colleague André Quirós. The feat took place on an EVA Air airline flight from Taipei, Taiwan, to Seattle, United States.

Nicknamed the “Dreamliner,” the 787 is a medium-size, wide-body commercial aircraft developed by the American manufacturer Boeing. The double-aisle aircraft can carry between 217 and 323 passengers, depending on the type (787-8, -9 or -10).Villalobos piloted the Boeing 787-10, the most modern available.

