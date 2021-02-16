Bitcoin Surpasses $ 49,000 After Hitting a New High This Weekend

Bitcoin, the most widely used cryptocurrency, has set a new all-time high this past weekend, close to US $ 49,700 (40,950 euros), after the support of companies such as Tesla and Mastercard.

The cryptocurrency reached 49,694 dollars (40,945 euros) on Sunday and in this week’s sessions it has touched 49,318 dollars (40,635 euros), although afterwards it has somewhat deflated and is now around 47,700 dollars (39,300 euros).

Big corporate support

The price of bitcoin soared on Monday and Tuesday of last week, driven by the decision of the US electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla to invest US $ 1.5 billion (1.23 billion euros) in this cryptocurrency, although it fell back on Wednesday.

On Thursday and Friday, bitcoin rebounded and hit new highs after payment company Mastercard and bank BNY Mellon announced that they will allow the use of cryptocurrencies on their services.

Ether, the second most widely used cryptocurrency, set a new record on Friday, near $ 1,862 (1,534 euros), although it now stands at around $ 1,770 (1,460 euros).