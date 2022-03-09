Ayahuasca and Its Many Uses in Medicine

Ayahuasca is a drink that is made with the mixture of two plants native to the Amazon, the ayahuasca vine or yagé (Banisteriopsis caapi), a kind of vine, and the chacruna (Psychotria viridis), a bush with elongated green leaves that It contains a powerful hallucinogen called dimethyltryptamine (DMT). Hence, the effects of its consumption have often been associated with that of some psychedelic drugs.

Our pineal gland naturally secretes small amounts of DMT, but when consuming ayahuasca its levels increase in the brain and an altered or expanded state of consciousness is generated, which favors the perception of visions; something similar to what is experienced in the REM sleep phase, but in a waking state.

The infusion resulting from cooking the mixture of both plants with water for hours has been used for thousands of years by Amazonian tribes as a fundamental ingredient in rituals -led by the group’s shaman-, with the aim that the participants in the act find balance and achieve self-healing, since they considered that illnesses had their origin in a spiritual imbalance, which could be corrected with this type of ceremonies, which are part of traditional Amazonian medicine.

How is Ayahuasca taken?

This drink must be taken as part of a ritual guided by an expert, who is usually a shaman. It should never be done alone, or in the company of people you do not trust. It is preferable to have previously followed a diet based on vegetables and fruits, and even fast the day the session is to take place, because ayahuasca has a very bitter and acidic taste, and many people experience nausea and vomiting. It is also advisable to have previously meditated to arrive at the experience with a calm mind. Ayahuasca is considered a powerful relaxant and has been used in the treatment of depression and post-traumatic stress with satisfactory results.

The session guide sings icaros or healing songs, which are repeated like a mantra. Ayahuasca begins to take effect around 20 minutes after ingestion, and alters consciousness, increasing visual, olfactory and tactile sensitivity. Progressively, anxiety and fear decrease, and a deep state of relaxation is reached, where the individual experiences tranquility and emotional balance.

Medical applications of Ayahuasca and contraindications

Ayahuasca is used in Peru – whose government has recognized it as ‘one of the basic pillars of the identity of the Amazonian peoples’ – to treat addiction to drugs, medications or alcohol, due to its ability to reduce anxiety and fear and balance the nervous system. In addition, it is considered a powerful relaxant and has been used in the treatment of depression and post-traumatic stress with satisfactory results.

An example of this is a study in which the Spaniard Jordi Riba, doctor in pharmacology and head of the Neuropsychopharmacology group at the Hospital de Sant Pau Research Institute, has collaborated, and which has been published in the Brazilian Journal of Psychiatry. In this research, ayahuasca was administered to patients who suffered from depression and who had not responded to conventional treatment, and who after a single dose of the drink, and a few hours after taking it, showed a significant improvement that was maintained for three weeks.

Regarding the contraindications of ayahuasca, it is not advisable for people who have heart problems or risk factors to suffer a cardiovascular event to take it. Nor diabetic patients, nor those who suffer from mental disorders or follow a medical treatment that could interfere with the substance, such as antidepressant drugs. In any case, and as we have already pointed out, this drink should not be consumed without the presence of an expert.