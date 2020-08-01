More
    Are You a Costa Rican and are Coming Back to the Country? Are You a Foreign Citizen and Want to Know If You Can Come to Visit Costa Rica?

    By Beleida Delgado
    Beleida Delgado

    Starting August 1st, Costa Rica will gradually open its borders, after more than four months of being restricted. The government authorities indicated that Costa Rica will have 4 weekly international flights and the President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, mentioned, to put the data in perspective, that before the Pandemic, Costa Rica received 12 flights per hour, so it is undoubtedly a very gradual opening that the country needs to reactivate the economy.

    Only commercial passenger flights from the following countries are permitted: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg , Malta, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Switzerland.

    This list may be modified every two weeks in which the international epidemiological situation will be reviewed to assess the list of countries from which flights will be received. This same rule is applicable for private flights from authorized countries, and private flights from unauthorized countries are allowed only if they are repatriation flights for Costa Ricans and legal residents of Costa Rica.

    The United States does not appear on that list, but an American citizen can fly to any of the authorized countries and fly to our country from there, as long as they meet the established requirements, including having at least 14 days of stay in the intermediate country, also not displaying symptoms before taking the flight to Costa Rica.
    TCRN Staff

    Previous articleThis will be the Vehicle Circulation Restriction during August
