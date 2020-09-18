More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    An Increase of Up to ¢ 9 in Gasoline and a Decrease of ¢ 8 in Diesel are on the Table

    ARESEP must analyze RECOPE's request to define prices that would start in October

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    An Increase of Up to ¢ 9 in Gasoline and a Decrease of ¢ 8 in Diesel are on the Table

    The Costa Rican Petroleum Refinery (RECOPE) requested an increase of up to ¢ 9 per liter in...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    MarViva Foundation is in Solidarity with Thousands of Fishermen from Puntarenas and Guanacaste who ask not to Reactivate Trawling

    In recent days, 25 fishing organizations from the communities of Puntarenas and Guanacaste have expressed their resounding...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Fourth Massive Bee Poisoning this year in the Country: Two Million more Die in Carara

    Two million bees were poisoned in an apiary at Bijagual de Carara, in Turrubares de Puntarenas; apparently from the use of insecticides
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The Costa Rican Petroleum Refinery (RECOPE) requested an increase of up to ¢ 9 per liter in gasoline and a reduction of ¢ 8 per liter in diesel for October. In the event that the Public Services Regulatory Authority (ARESEP) endorses the request, the cost of a liter of gasoline would become ¢ 608, while the cost of a plus 91 would be ¢ 578 and diesel would be worth ¢ 487.

    Now the extraordinary price adjustment study will be analyzed and submitted to a hearing by the Regulatory Authority and, if the request is approved, it would take effect next month, explained the press office of the state petroleum refiner.

    For his part, the head of Economic and Financial Studies of the Petroleum Refinery, Luis Carlos Solera, explained that the factor that most influenced the request is the behavior of international fuel costs, added to the devaluation of the Colon, which went from ¢ 594.15 per dollar to ¢ 598.48 (0.73% more).

    The spokesperson mentioned that the world scene was shaken by the passage of Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Marco at the end of the previous month. “Due to these two phenomena, it was necessary to close some oil platforms, which led to a cut in oil production of 1.5 million barrels per day. Additionally, some refineries on the Gulf Coast were closed for the equivalent of 15% of the refining capacity of the United States. What this does are that as there is a lower supply, the price tends to increase,” explained Solera.

    Uncertain World Markets
    The head of Economic and Financial Studies added volatility of the international price related to the renewal of the agreement by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), tending to cut production. “This organization will meet the next week and whenever that happens, prices start to be somewhat volatile waiting for what is finally going to be decided,” said Solera.
    For September, the Petroleum Refinery got the Regulatory Authority to approve an increase of ¢ 29 in each liter of super gasoline, of ¢ 19 in the plus 91, and of ¢ 50 in diesel. The requested increase was necessary due to “the tariff lag due to COVID-19, since the departure of inventories was very slow, causing these products to be sold at a lower price than the one purchased”, as justified in the previous extraordinary study.

    Resonance Costa Rica


    SourcePaulo Villalobos
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleMarViva Foundation is in Solidarity with Thousands of Fishermen from Puntarenas and Guanacaste who ask not to Reactivate Trawling
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    An Increase of Up to ¢ 9 in Gasoline and a Decrease of ¢ 8 in Diesel are on the Table

    The Costa Rican Petroleum Refinery (RECOPE) requested an increase of up to ¢ 9 per liter in...
    Read more
    News

    MarViva Foundation is in Solidarity with Thousands of Fishermen from Puntarenas and Guanacaste who ask not to Reactivate Trawling

    TCRN STAFF -
    In recent days, 25 fishing organizations from the communities of Puntarenas and Guanacaste have expressed their resounding opposition to the reactivation of...
    Read more
    News

    Fourth Massive Bee Poisoning this year in the Country: Two Million more Die in Carara

    TCRN STAFF -
    Two million bees were poisoned in an apiary at Bijagual de Carara, in Turrubares de Puntarenas; apparently from the use of insecticides
    Read more
    Education

    The University of Costa Rica (UCR), 80 Years of Service to the Nation

    TCRN STAFF -
    The University of Costa Rica (UCR) has 1,191 laboratories, 48 research units, and is the main research institution in the country and in Central America
    Read more
    Environment

    UN / OAS: Governments Must Strengthen, Not Weaken, Protection of the Environment During the Pandemic

    TCRN STAFF -
    The United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights and the environment, David R. Boyd and the Special Rapporteur on Economic, Social, Cultural and Environmental Rights (REDESCA)
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    MarViva Foundation is in Solidarity with Thousands of Fishermen from Puntarenas and Guanacaste who ask not to Reactivate Trawling

    News TCRN STAFF -
    In recent days, 25 fishing organizations from the communities of Puntarenas and Guanacaste have expressed their resounding opposition to the reactivation of...
    Read more

    Fourth Massive Bee Poisoning this year in the Country: Two Million more Die in Carara

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Two million bees were poisoned in an apiary at Bijagual de Carara, in Turrubares de Puntarenas; apparently from the use of insecticides
    Read more

    Municipality of Talamanca Evaluates Closing Beaches Due to the Rise in Cases of COVID-19, but the Business Sector Opposes the Decision

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Municipality of Talamanca will evaluate closing beaches to avoid more outbreaks of COVID-19, according to Mayor Rugeli Morales. “My position is...
    Read more

    Electric Vehicles With a “Green Plate” Will Not be Restricted and can use Special Parking Spaces

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Electric vehicles will have, as of this week, a license plate that differentiates them from the rest of the fleet. The "green...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »