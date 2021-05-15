More
    An Earthquake Shakes The Capital Of Panama; No Damage Reported

    It was felt at the border with Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 shook the capital of Panama in the early hours of this Saturday and scared many of its inhabitants. No damage was immediately reported.

    The United States Geological Survey said that the earthquake occurred at 06:13 GMT with its epicenter 18 kilometers north of the town of Santa Isabel, in the province of Colón, in the Caribbean. Panamanian, and at a depth of 21.1 kilometers (13.11 miles).

    The Success of The Costa Rican Indoor Soccer Team Is Forged With The Sacrifice Of Hardworking Young Men

    The National Civil Protection Service reported that it mobilized troops to different parts of the capital and to hospitals after the earthquake, and recommended to remain calm.

    Many social media users said they woke up to the earthquake, including residents of tall buildings in the capital of the Central American country.

    Collaboration

    https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/en-espanol/noticias/story/2021-05-01/un-sismo-remece-la-capital-de-panama-no-se-reportan-danos

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com

