An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 shook the capital of Panama in the early hours of this Saturday and scared many of its inhabitants. No damage was immediately reported.

The United States Geological Survey said that the earthquake occurred at 06:13 GMT with its epicenter 18 kilometers north of the town of Santa Isabel, in the province of Colón, in the Caribbean. Panamanian, and at a depth of 21.1 kilometers (13.11 miles).

The National Civil Protection Service reported that it mobilized troops to different parts of the capital and to hospitals after the earthquake, and recommended to remain calm.

Many social media users said they woke up to the earthquake, including residents of tall buildings in the capital of the Central American country.

