An ambulance from the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) was swept away by a current; the incident occurred this past weekend in the Ceibo River, in Buenos Aires de Puntarenas.
According to information from the Buenos Aires Health Area staff, the driver of the emergency vehicle took an alternate route, due to the blockages that exist in this area: “Indeed, an ambulance from the health area suffered a mishap when crossing a river, after take an alternate route due to the roadblocks that exist in the area”, they indicated.
Fortunately, the ambulance driver was unharmed
The health officials will carry out the pertinent inquiries to be clear about what happened.