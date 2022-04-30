Aloe Vera: What are its Properties and Recommended Uses

The properties of the Aloe Vera plant and its uses in the cosmetic field are accepted worldwide. However, its benefits are not only concentrated on the skin, but it is also useful for treating intestinal problems and other ailments. Based on this plant; countless medical treatments have been created. Today we will explain the benefits and properties that Aloe Vera can bring to your health.

Aloe Vera is one of the 250 species of Aloe, however, it differs from the others due to its extremely high medicinal properties. Its scientific name is Aloe barbandensis and it is also known as Aloe Vera.This plant occurs in deserts and semi-desert areas. The gel is widely used in cosmetic medicine, it is the basis of many beauty treatments.

Benefits of Aloe Vera for health

Aloe Vera is a plant that is used naturally or through presentations of soap, shampoo, moisturizing creams, masks, etc.It contributes to healing, reduces stretch marks, wrinkles, strengthens hair, among other uses and benefits in cosmetics.Next, we will explain in a summarized way the benefits of this plant cataloged as that of “a thousand uses”.

Benefits skin health

Aloe Vera has astringent and anti-inflammatory properties, which allows it to eliminate excess dirt and accumulated fat in the pores.The face becomes less acne-free, and even its antibacterial and antibiotic properties manage to fight breakouts and encourage the recovery of the face.

But its benefits are not only limited in this field, it also has moisturizing properties, making it ideal for counteracting dry skin. At the same time, it can be used as a soothing aftershave.

Likewise, the lignin enzyme allows aloe to be healing and regenerating. In addition, aloe vera has great disinfectant power, which is why you can see hydroalcoholic gel with aloe verain pharmacies.

Its cell regeneration properties make it possible to use it in patients with minor or severe burns. Similarly, it restores collagen and elastin reducing stretch marks caused during pregnancy or body changes.

Improves the health of the scalp and hair

The scalp sometimes harbors plates of dry skin, well, this plant helps these plates to come off. In addition, it provides relief from itching, counteracting the fungi that produces dandruff.

Aloe vera has a powerful effect on the hair follicles that not only hydrates damaged hair, but also serves as a preventive treatment against baldness or alopecia.Contrary to what one might think, the gel from this plant can also be used on oily hair, which regulates excess sebum.

Fight oral problems

Aloe Vera has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, in such a way that it has the power to deflate the gums.In addition, it is antiviral, antiseptic and antibacterial, so it can have the same effect as toothpaste.

That is, it eliminates oral bacteria, reduces bacterial plaque, among other benefits.Medical studies have shown its efficiency in mouth ulcers, sores, canker sores, gingivitis. They are present in some oral cleaning products and treatments.

Benefits gut health

Aloe vera is an antioxidant, purifying and mild laxative. This promotes intestinal mobility (facilitates digestion), which exponentially benefits the colon thanks to its purifying effect. Counteracts constipation.

This in turn allows you to maintain a better body weight (helps lose weight).The properties of Aloe Vera protect the gastric mucosa, so it combats gas, heartburn, abdominal swelling, reflux, heartburn, etc.

Properties of Aloe Vera

This miraculous plant has countless healing properties that make it indispensable in the home:

It has astringent properties that promote skin health.

It is antiseptic and antibacterial, which allows it to be useful in burns and other skin conditions.

Its anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties allow to relieve pain and inflammation. It is a soothing for the epidermis.

Combats dry skin and hair thanks to its moisturizing properties.

If you take aloe vera internally, you can benefit from its antioxidant, purifying and laxative properties.

It contains chromium, manganese and magnesium, which levels blood sugar.

Its contribution in minerals and amino acids strengthens the immune system.

How to use Aloe Vera?

This plant can be used topically or internally through tea, juices, infusions, or smoothies. Of course, if you do not have this plant in your garden or do not know how to extract the gel, you can obtain products from the pharmaceutical industry that serve as medicine.

It is used to moisturize the skin. And as a moisturizing treatment after sun exposure.

As food supplement helps digestion. Aloe relieves gastrointestinal discomfort, so the consumption of food supplements provides benefits to intestinal health.

It is used as a treatment against constipation. It is one of the most effective treatments based on this plant.

The uses of this plant, as well as of pharmaceutical products, are very wide. Although its benefits of topical use do not have proven side effects, it is important to seek medical opinion in case of internal use, in order not to generate inconveniences with certain pathologies.