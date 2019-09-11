A child can become dehydrated because of severe diarrhea, gastroenteritis or heat; all these conditions are very serious for a minor and must be dealt with immediately. The symptoms are the same: dry mouth, deep weakness, and dry eyes and crying without tears.

Experts recommend a treatment based on the consumption of water, tea, juices, coconut water, and oral serum. If you don’t have a pharmacy on hand, you can make the homemade serum. Rehydration salts are very easy to prepare at home. It is a way to avoid dehydration caused by vomiting and diarrhea, as well as to cure it, both in children and in pregnant women.

Preparation Procedure:

1. Boil a liter of water for 20 minutes. Let it cool down.

2. In a bowl, mix the water with the following ingredients: 2 teaspoons of sugar, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1 pinch of baking soda, 1 lemon juice.

3. Mix well until everything dissolves completely. Serve it cold.

4. Offer a tablespoon of homemade serum several times a day to the child until he is cured of dehydration.

Important Facts:

1. The durability of this serum is a maximum of 24 hours, thereafter, throw away the leftover and prepare another liter of serum.

2 – Oral rehydration salts serve to replace salts lost during diarrhea and vomiting.

3 – The serum is suitable for all ages of children, for all adults and pregnant women.

4 – Homemade serum can also be used for pets, when necessary.

It is important to know that in the case that the child has diarrhea or vomiting, the serum should be given after each vomiting or evacuation. But it is necessary to know that the serum will not stop diarrhea and vomiting, it will only hydrate and recover the liquids and mineral salts that were lost.

Children and adults with diabetes should not take homemade serums unless indicated by a health specialist.

It is very important to take have in mind that if a child has vomiting or diarrhea, you should consult a doctor or health practitioner as soon as possible.