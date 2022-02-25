All Public Activities in Costa Rica Will Be Able To Operate at 10% Capacity without Requiring a QR Code as of April

The Costa Rican Government announced this past Wednesday at a press conference that the capacity during the month of March will continue with restrictions due to Covid-19, which means that sports, cultural and academic activities, as well as shops, nightclubs, discos, bars and stores will be able to operate at 50% capacity without a QR code and at 100% with the code requested.

In the case of cinemas and theaters without QR, they will be able to continue with the defined capacity of 500 people. As of April 1st, these activities will be able to operate at 100% of their capacity and without any requirement to enter.

Alerts continue

The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, explained that modifying these measures does not mean that the alerts are being lifted, but they respond to the fact that the new cases of Covid-19 show a sustained decrease after the Omicron variable.

“This allows us to trace a progressive but responsible opening route, because we have not yet come out of this wave, but we are going down, the forecasts are positive, and hospitalizations are going down little by little,” said the head of Health ministry.

Individual measures are still in force

Salas was emphatic that the use of the mask in closed spaces is a measure that is still in force. He reiterated that the other precautionary measures, such as hand washing and social distancing, must continue to be applied, as a personal responsibility.

The president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE), Alexander Solís, said that the “responsible and gradual” opening that will be implemented as of April 1st, the hours of operation of the establishments will be governed by the authorizations that their health permits have of operation or patents.

“That route of relaxation of what we call collective health mitigation measures, but not so of those that are of an individual type, such as hand washing, distancing and then the use of the mask, individual responsibility must be much stronger, because the virus is still present and the threat is real,” Solís mentioned.