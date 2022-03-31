Adequate Children’s Skin Sun Protection    

At birth the baby arrives next to many doubts and one of them is how to take care of his skin, so especially sensitive to the sun. In addition, such tender skin can frequently present diseases such as eczema and atopic dermatitis exacerbated by the sun, for this reason we will talk about caring for children’s skin against the sun.

In this sensitive period, extreme caution must be taken since its skin barrier is not fully developed, especially during the first days of life, so the wisest recommendation is not to expose them to much sun and its radiation.

However, moderate exposure to small doses of sunlight is recommended, for the health of the baby, such as around 10 minutes very early in the morning, such as 8 to 9 am at the beginning, during the first month. Before 6 months it is important not to expose them directly to the sun on family outings.

So I will recommend some tips and ways to care for this child’s skin:

Physical Protectors

Wide-brimmed hats: the idea is to create a shadow that covers the child’s entire face.

Long-sleeved shirts: containing sun protection in their textiles.

Shadow: remember that being in the shadow we always have indirect radiation from the sand, snow or water due to its reflection.

Sunglasses: with solar filters approved for children.

Chemical Protectors

At birth, the baby before the first month has a lot of blood absorption in the skin, so sunscreen is not recommended before 6 months, to avoid toxicity problems.

In children older than 6 months, these photoprotectors must have SPF greater than 25, that will protect against type A and B radiation from the sun.

Waterproof.

Place it on photo-exposed areas 15 to 30 minutes before sun exposure.

Reapply it every 2 hours after drying the skin.

All dermatologists know how important it is to educate in photoprotection of the skin and especially in children, so that families do it effectively and in childhood, since they are more susceptible to ultraviolet radiation.

To generate a change in positive behavior of the population of fathers and mothers so that they can pass it on to their children and have a better awareness and decrease in the incidence of skin cancer in the future.