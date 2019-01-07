As we approach an era full of startups and huge corporations, we might be losing track of what’s most important at the end of the day – making the world a better place. How does this connect to cryptocurrency? Well, based on the simple fact that cryptocurrency has been growing steadily for some time now and despite how complicated it may seem to the average layman, it has a lot of potentials to change the world around us.

It’s a Cycle.

As cryptocurrency becomes more popular, more people join in and thus, causing a chain reaction. Ideally, the end result of the chain reaction would be helping other people, even it's something as simple as spreading awareness. Not everyone knows about cryptocurrency, and thus, how it might improve their lives. That's understandable because of how complicated the tech may seem. But on the other hand, those looking to improve their earnings and generate extra revenue, cryptocurrency has the capability to improve their lives. Nowadays, there is a lot of trading software to help you get started and choosing one is easy as well.

More crowdfunding.

This is another important step because as more people get involved, more startups and products come out as a result. In the crypto world, projects usually get funding through ICOs (initial coin offerings). And this might completely change how we do crowdfunding altogether to a more convenient system where everyone can get easily involved. Based on the trend, ICOs have been an extremely popular and lucrative way to gain funding.

More privacy and security

If privacy has always been an important factor for you, cryptocurrency can help you feel more private and secure as well. Every time you use a credit card, the machine stores certain information about you. And not all databases are secure. This is how most data breaches happen. When using cryptocurrency, your name and security are prioritized. Not to mention privacy policies would become a whole lot easier for most businesses. By focusing on privacy, cryptocurrency helps users feel more secure and at ease. There are even certain crypto coins that focus on privacy and encryption specifically.

No censorship

Adding to the above, censorship is another topic that becomes easier to overcome through cryptocurrency. For example, people in China and Russia are already bypassing strict surveillance laws by using Bitcoin in order to communicate freely. Through encrypted messaging, you can communicate without having to worry about what you say.

No middleman

Finally, when using cryptocurrency, there are usually only two parties involved – the one who sends and the one who receives. That’s it, no unnecessary fees from middlemen involved. Bitcoin and cryptocurrency can help shape the future of mankind by creating an alternative to the status quo. Those who don’t benefit from the current options will then be able to move on to a better alternative.