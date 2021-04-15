Do you think buying a used car for traveling long distances really pays off? If you would ask us, they do. Summer holidays are a month away, and you are ready for your long commute. So which vehicle are you taking on the drive? It can’t be your regular Sedan which gives low mileage and has a compact room. You would need something that has ample boot space, enough leg rooms, and offers good mileage. Here, we are talking about SUVs in general.

There are plenty of vehicles at the dealership that are great for holidays. Getting a used car is absolutely incredible if you plan to go on a vacation with your family. Getting a used car for the first time can be daunting; however, Revs Check got you covered. With Revs Check, you can get the history report in QLD of a car online using the VIN of a vehicle. The report extracts financial, written-off, and stolen checks of a vehicle. This information is great if you want to trade a good deal in buying a used car.

Going out on vacation means sitting in the car for hours; it has to be cozy inside. There are a couple of minivans, SUVs, and other vehicles on our list; read out to find out.

1. Citroen DS3

When it comes to the Citroen brand, it has come a long way and still struggles to be considered market enough to compete with Audi, Honda, and Toyota. The Citroen DS3 is, however, a pretty and technically brilliant family car designed by Citroen. Today, it represents an entire range of more exclusive and style-centric models in the used car market. The DS3 model somehow resembles Audi A1. However, it’s unique and has a modern flavor.

The inside of the DS3 is clearly classy enough to draw consumers’ attention that it is a premium hatchback for holidays. Furthermore, it has got a wonderful contrast of surfaces and textures. Complimenting further, the vehicle has a number of essential features like cruise control, adjustable steering wheel, Anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control, and other standards.

Citroen DS3’s 1.2 Liter engine can produce power of 101 Horsepower and give 45-50MPG mileage.

2. Lexus CT200h

You may not admire the earlier Lexus model, but with a little perfection, the Lexus CT200h is surprisingly the credible choice as a used vehicle. If mileage, refined engine, and cozy interior are your key priority, then Lexus CT200h is classy to own. You and your family can celebrate in the beautiful cabin and pure refinement of CT200h throughout the long drive. The 2018 Lexus CT200h extends out of its previous quirky design and is aimed to offer a visual link to price.

The total power output of the hybrid engine of Lexus CT200h can produce a maximum power of [email protected] and maximum torque of [email protected] You can expect the average highway mileage of 40-43MPG.

3. Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60 is longer, wider, and sits lower, making it the most enhanced motor for traveling long distances. The exterior, and the interior of the XC60, are absolutely breathtaking. The front end of the vehicle has a bold front fascia and a distinctive rear end. One of the nicest things in Volvo XC60 is its flashing light at the rear. At the time of emergency braking, the lights will flash up to four times, alerting the vehicle behind you of the situation. It should hopefully keep you and your family safe.

Talking about the cargo space, you have 29.8 cubic feet of space available to fit anything for the ride with the back seat up. The seat also has enough space for leg rooms and cozy seat rest. Subsequently, it’s a five-seat capacity vehicle.

The 1969 displacement engine of the Volvo XC60 can produce a maximum power of 235BHP and a maximum torque of 480Nm. You can expect a mileage of 25-28MPG on the highway.

4. Honda Accord

Boy, oh boy! Honda has done it again, and this time they have produced the complete mid-sized power pack sedan. The all-new Honda Accord comes with the latest technology on the interior and a detuned automatic engine under the hood.

Right off the bat, the Accord’s exterior has been updated and upgraded with the fresh-looking headlight housing and design. Some of you might think the midsize Sedan won’t stand a chance among other SUVs on our list, and surprisingly it nearly beats all of them. It’s interesting to see that Honda has really put effort into making Accord a family-friendly car. You get a luxury throne at the front with large storage areas. Meanwhile, it’s a four-seat capacity vehicle with leagues of legroom and plush armrest.

Accord can produce a maximum torque of [email protected] and power of [email protected] You can expect to get 48MPG mileage out of Honda Accord.

Traveling long distances has to be comfortable for both driver and passengers. Here in our list, we paid close attention to the safety features, reliability, and of course, comfort and space in the vehicle. Nonetheless, buying any of these used cars should satisfy your joyful ride.

