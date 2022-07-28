35 Cities in the World With Direct Flights to Costa Rica

Costa Rica connects with direct air flights with 35 cities around the world, according to data provided by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT). The most frequent destinations among the 23 airlines that provide service to the country are Los Angeles, Orlando, Houston, Miami, Denver, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Chicago, Bogotá, Guatemala City, and Lima, among others.

To grow in the short term, William Rodríguez, head of Tico Tourism, decided to focus resources solely on the United States, Canada, and Europe. Likewise, he promised to make an effort to attract more airlines to the country, for example from South America.

“We are going to better exploit the markets that are providing us with tourism today and that are more likely to grow in the short term, such as the United States, Canada, and five European markets: Germany, Spain, France, England, and Switzerland,” Rodríguez had specified.

Full recovery in 2023

The new minister of the Tourism portfolio, William Rodríguez, aspires to recover the pre-pandemic levels of activity by the end of 2023, a little earlier than projected worldwide.