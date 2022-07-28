More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    35 Cities in the World With Direct Flights to Costa Rica

    Houston, Miami, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, and Guatemala City are among the most common destinations for direct flights to Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica connects with direct air flights with 35 cities around the world, according to data provided by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT). The most frequent destinations among the 23 airlines that provide service to the country are Los Angeles, Orlando, Houston, Miami, Denver, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Chicago, Bogotá, Guatemala City, and Lima, among others.

    To grow in the short term, William Rodríguez, head of Tico Tourism, decided to focus resources solely on the United States, Canada, and Europe. Likewise, he promised to make an effort to attract more airlines to the country, for example from South America.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    “We are going to better exploit the markets that are providing us with tourism today and that are more likely to grow in the short term, such as the United States, Canada, and five European markets: Germany, Spain, France, England, and Switzerland,” Rodríguez had specified.

    Full recovery in 2023

    The new minister of the Tourism portfolio, William Rodríguez, aspires to recover the pre-pandemic levels of activity by the end of 2023, a little earlier than projected worldwide.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articlePanama and Costa Rica Are the Most Competitive Countries in Central America
    Next articleScientists Suggest Interstellar Quantum Communication Could Allow Contact with Aliens
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    The “Resoñar” Meeting of Resonance Will Make You Vibrate in the Best of Frequencies

    Finding well-being is what many are looking for, but how to have it? Resonance offers you a large part of the tools and the “Resoñar Festival” is a very special one...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER