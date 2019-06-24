Presently, everything has become easy with the help of technology. You could track android phone if you lost it somewhere. Many of you, no matter how much you take care, must lose the phone once in a lifetime. This awful experience is not something that you get over easily. You have so many things on your phone that you never want to lose it forever. You try to track it down in one or the other way, and that is now not a difficult task.

This article is all about the tracking options that you can choose to get back your lost smartphone. You do not need to do a lot to get it back, but you have to be clever enough to do it. Even better, if you learn this in advance, and before losing it, you may know how you will get it back if you lose it somehow. To learn this, stay with us, as we are going to help you with it.

1. Find My Phone

This application allows you to directly track down the location of your phone by using the GPS in it. You can also have tabs that will keep you updated about anything someone does with your phone after finding it where you lost it. It also allows you to get assistance from navigation while you are tracking it back. The best thing that helps it is that it allows you to delete all the messages from your phone very quickly.

This application is very simple to use, yet have many benefits. So, you must have it on your phone before you lose it.

2. Lost Android

A great application that one must have in the phone. It helps in reading, sending, and receiving messages using your computer, in case you lose your phone. It is also useful in removing all the data from your phone memory and your SD card memory as well.

This is how amazing it is.

3. Find My Device

Well, this is another great application that you can use to handle your lost Android phone. It has many useful features. It allows you to remotely control the contents of your phone, and even help in erasing them. It helps in putting a lock on your phone so that anyone who finds it, never be able to use it. You can track it down using the global positioning system (GPS). Moreover, you can even play a sound while being at a remote place from it.

You can simply have this application on your phone by downloading it from the play store. All you have to do is to have your Google account, sign in this application, and start using it. It will protect your device all the time.

Conclusion

Android smartphones are smart. You never have to regret and suit back if you, unfortunately, lose it somewhere. You still have time, and options to get it back. You never have to worry about the data and personal information in it because you can block it through various options, and then track it where it is gone. So, have confidence in yourself, believe in prevention before cure. This will help you a lot, and reduce the chances of getting exploited at someone’s hand who will find your laptop.