If owning an International income producing property and still being able to enjoy it part of the year sounds appealing to you… you may want to read on.

The town has a very competent doctor and dentist, 2 banks, 2 hardware stores, international restaurants, and all types of fun

Most of the town’s amenities are located directly on the beach, i.e.. restaurants, bars, hotels, etc. this gives a real small community feel.

Samara is a unique and highly desirable area for many reasons, here are just a few, gorgeous white sand beaches, lots of wild live and nature to enjoy.

This gorgeous home located in Samara, Costa Rica’s lush tropical setting has been operating as a luxury rental for almost four years. Even with the owner’s restrictive rental rules, it still manages to earn about $10,000/month.

This beautiful home has high-end furnishings and decor, is located in a safe, upscale gated community with only 7 other homes. This boutique community boasts paver roads, underground utilities, and all just a short walk to the beach.

The home itself actually sits on the side of a mountain with some of the best ocean views in the entire country..!

Whether you decide to use it as a personal residence, vacation home or luxury rental home, “Villa Vista” is truly turn-key. Owners or renters only need to bring their clothes and personal items.

AS a rental home, Villa Vista is an active ongoing business with proven results. The maid and gardener have been employed for 5 years and the house manager has been at Villa vista since the rental program started just over 3.5 years ago. Please REQUEST their 5-STAR reviews.