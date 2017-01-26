Sámara, Costa Rica
Samara is a unique and highly desirable area for many reasons, here are just a few, gorgeous white sand beaches, lots of wild live and nature to enjoy.
Most of the town’s amenities are located directly on the beach, i.e.. restaurants, bars, hotels, etc. this gives a real small community feel.
The town has a very competent doctor and dentist, 2 banks, 2 hardware stores, international restaurants, and all types of fun
The home that literally pays for itself!
This gorgeous home located in Samara, Costa Rica’s lush tropical setting has been operating as a luxury rental for almost four years. Even with the owner’s restrictive rental rules, it still manages to earn about $10,000/month.
This beautiful home has high-end furnishings and decor, is located in a safe, upscale gated community with only 7 other homes. This boutique community boasts paver roads, underground utilities, and all just a short walk to the beach.
The home itself actually sits on the side of a mountain with some of the best ocean views in the entire country..!
Whether you decide to use it as a personal residence, vacation home or luxury rental home, “Villa Vista” is truly turn-key. Owners or renters only need to bring their clothes and personal items.
AS a rental home, Villa Vista is an active ongoing business with proven results. The maid and gardener have been employed for 5 years and the house manager has been at Villa vista since the rental program started just over 3.5 years ago. Please REQUEST their 5-STAR reviews.
Business Info
Currently, the owners only rent the house 6 months/year. They live in it the other 6 months. They do not rent to families with children under 15 years of age. Nor do the rent to bachelor parties or that type of activity. Just in 2016 they turned down almost $18,000 adhering to these rules. Reconsidering these rules and substantially increase the rental revenue.
PRICE: $1,275,000
Please contact us directly for a private tour of the property.