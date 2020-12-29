More
    Search
    Economy
    Updated:

    What Awaits the Costa Rican Retail Sector in 2021?

    Industrial sector continues to show little impact

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Fresh Air: the Secret Weapon against COVID-19

    For one doctor, the very idea of people keeping their windows closed "makes his head explode with anger." For...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    What Awaits the Costa Rican Retail Sector in 2021?

    The crisis that accompanies the retail sector in 2020 and which worsened with the arrival of COVID-19 in the...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Modern Human DNA Reveals Forgotten Stories of Latin America

    colonial Latin America
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The crisis that accompanies the retail sector in 2020 and which worsened with the arrival of COVID-19 in the country, will continue to be present. Experts predict a tight and complicated market in 2021. Bertha Mora, Costa Rican market expert explained that this situation will change as the same businesses are reintegrated into the economy.

    “The retail market will continue to be very contracted and complicated and it will recover according to how the same businesses are reintegrated into the economy. The spaces that have been released as a result of the Pandemic open an opportunity to possible new locations for new businesses in the medium term. Even so, the two sectors that possibly cost the most to recover are Alajuela and Heredia due to the amount of m2 in retail that  entered there in recent years ”, she commented.

    Office and Industrial markets

    This picture is not similar for the office and industrial markets. In the case of the office space market, in the short term there is still a certain uncertainty due to the telework policies of the different local and multinational companies, since the formal implementation of a telework policy encompasses a number of variables that companies must define before formally implementing this policy. This will dictate how many unoccupied m2 will be the result of this implementation.

    Industry relatively unaffected

    Quarterly measurements in Costa Rica have determined that throughout the time that the Pandemic has lasted, the industrial sector is the least affected in terms of the dynamics of its occupations, not by its supply chains. The tenants in this sector who are affected do not close their facilities, they contract and look for smaller spaces to avoid ceasing operations.

    “It is true that it can be assumed that the market grows in a less accelerated way due to a theme of aversion to risk and caution from investors. Those tenants who, if their operation has been affected, have decided not to cease their operations and move to much smaller spaces, Mora said.

    Finally, Mora stressed that one of the advantages of investing in a physical asset of this type is that, it is less likely that the nominal value of the investment will be lost as long as there is no leverage factor that puts it at risk.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE Helping transition your life to live anywhere
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleModern Human DNA Reveals Forgotten Stories of Latin America
    Next articleFresh Air: the Secret Weapon against COVID-19
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Fresh Air: the Secret Weapon against COVID-19

    For one doctor, the very idea of people keeping their windows closed "makes his head explode with anger." For...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rican Cocoa Producers Compete For Recognition of Their Quality

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    Cocoa production in Costa Rica is consolidated and the quality of the production is recognized in the world for being 100% fine or aroma....
    Read more

    Costa Rica is committed to a Green Economy for Overcoming the Coronavirus Pandemic

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    Green Economy
    Read more

    Increase rent of housing units in Costa Rica must not exceed the Consumer Price Index

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    With the arrival of the new year, it is common for those who rent a house or an apartment to see the monthly payment...
    Read more

    Latin America could be the World Leader in Sustainable Policies, says United Nations

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    The annual report, which analyzes and classifies the human progress of each of latin america country, raised Costa Rica and Panama in its ranking,...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »