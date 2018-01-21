Once in a lifetime do properties like this become available. This 128 acre waterfront gem is a world class property, located in a world class setting. With paved road access all the way from San Jose and other regional airports, this property offers every element desired for a discerning buyer: accessibility, privacy, room for expansion, existing infrastructure, stunning views, beach frontage, existing dwellings, abundant (and formally registered) water, internal paved access, a private pier and one of the most magical settings one will find on the planet. The property was operated as a full service lodge for almost 10 years until a family member had to depart the country.

For the last 5 years, the owner has kept it (in excellent condition) as a private retreat. The property features 7 individual (ocean view) villas with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths bath, 1 four bedroom villa with three and a half baths, a commercial grade kitchen, restaurant, bar, enormous swimming pool, office, employees quarters, supporting structures, underground electricity and everything one would need to create a thriving business or exclusive retreat.

The entire parcel features approx 700 meters (over 2000 feet) of beach frontage with calm waters and access for large vessels. There is also a substantial, vacant section of beach front property which has been cleared and conveys a usage permission for development. It’s doubtful that another property like this, with these unique characteristics, existing level of infrastructure, accessibility and room for expansion exists anywhere else in the country.

Find Out More

Amenities

Covered Balcony

Patio/Deck

Central Air Conditioning Ocean Frontage

Swimming Pool

Private

Sale: Greenleaf