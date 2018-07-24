This beautiful 3-bed, 2.5-bath condo has ALL the aspects you are looking for in Dominical housing.

From the front door you can walk just 5 minutes down to the beach, or 10 minutes to a 30-feet waterfall and swimming hole.

Although located only 1 minute off the highway, this condo has the feel of jungle tranquility. The view looks out over the jungle into Dominicalito Bay.

To check the surf report, just look out the window! The old growth forest surrounding the property is a natural pass-way for wildlife.

On a daily basis Monkeys, Toucans and other various jungle creatures can be viewed from covered patio, or from any of the balconies outside of every room.

The villa is also located only 5 minutes from the supermarkets, bars, and restaurants of Dominical.

Villa con Vista is a 1500ft2, 2 stories, 3bed, 2.5bath condo with a large living room, outdoor covered patio, storage room, and extra parking.

Another key aspect of this particular condo is that there is a 300m2 gradually sloped clearing that has been permitted for a pool.

The roof has been redone to ensure the condo will be free from leaks for years to come.

Along with being fully furnished with modern Balinese furniture & cabinet fixtures, two TVs, and Desktop computer w/ 3G internet, This is special truly turn-key opportunity for a fully furnished condo, as close as you can get to the ocean and still own titled property!

Amenities Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer

Covered Balcony

Cable/Satellite TV

Patio/Deck

Central Air Conditioning Ocean View

Ocean Frontage

Mountain View

Wooded

Mountain Frontage

Controlled Access

