Official US Embassy Notice:

Read the Department of State’s COVID-19 page before you plan any international travel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Costa Rica due to COVID-19.

Travelers to Costa Rica may experience border closures, airport closures, travel prohibitions, stay at home orders, business closures, and other emergency conditions within Costa Rica due to COVID-19.

Visit the Embassy’s COVID-19 page for more information on COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

Country Summary:

While petty crime is the predominant threat for tourists in Costa Rica, violent crime, including armed robbery, homicide, and sexual assault, occurs in Costa Rica. The Costa Rican government provides additional security resources in areas frequented by tourists.

If you decide to travel to Costa Rica:

Be aware of your surroundings.

Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.

Do not display signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive watches or jewelry.

U.S. citizens should always exercise caution when traveling abroad.

