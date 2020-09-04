More
    Tortuguero National Park Receives an Economic Injection of ¢ 1,110 million

    By TCRN STAFF
    About ¢ 1,110 were invested in the Tortuguero National Park for an operational center for personnel who monitor the area and carry out conservation work. The Cuatro Esquinas Operation Center of the Tortuguero National Park is an infrastructure with a total area of 1,800 square meters, which includes shelters for the staff and volunteers who work in the national park, as well as a multipurpose room, storage warehouses and boat dock.

    The modern infrastructure, whose construction accelerated in recent months, was delivered in a symbolic activity within the framework of the commemoration of the 50 years of creation of the Tortuguero National Park and the System of National Parks of Costa Rica.

    “In addition to creating jobs in its construction, it will contribute to the economic reactivation of the surrounding communities by increasing the management of this park, its facilities and its tourist attractions,” said Pamela Castillo, Deputy Minister of the Environment.

    Sourcewww.larepublica.net
    ViaHéctor Méndez
