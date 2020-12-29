More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Tico Health Authorities Reduce Confinement for Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients from 14 to 10 Days

    It also clarifies that patients who continue with symptoms for more than 3 weeks do not require positive RT-PCR tests to be considered non-contagious

    By TCRN STAFF
    12
    0

    Must Read

    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    Education in Costa Rica – Best Student Education Tours

    Costa Rica is known to be one of the top tropical destinations for travelers, but it is also a...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Cartago Receives Great Artwork from Negus

    The province of Cartago has a new work of art, which aims to create awareness in the population about...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    This Monday Restarted the Vaccination Campaign Against COVID-19 in Costa Rica

    This Monday restarted the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in a more comprehensive way, with the immunization of 750 people....
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Version # 17 of the COVID-19 Surveillance Guideline, published today by the Costa Rican Ministry of Health, establishes that close contacts of a confirmed case that do not present symptoms will be quarantined at home for a total period of 10 days, which will be counted from the date of the last contact with the confirmed case. This except caregivers of people at risk, workers of long-stay homes, prisons and health workers, who will continue as before with a 14-day quarantine.

    Prolonged-COVID


    In addition, the definition of “Prolonged-COVID” is incorporated into the group of symptoms and ailments that occur in patients who meet the temporary definition of COVID-19 recovery, but who experience mild symptoms for more than three weeks after the start date of first symptoms. The Ministry of Health establishes that these patients do not require persistently positive RT-PCR tests to consider this condition and they are not considered contagious.

    Ministry of Health provides definitions of reinfection


    The guideline defines suspected, probable and confirmed cases of reinfection to determine the 10 cases that are currently undergoing reinfection analysis in the country. However, within the framework of these definitions, the guideline is clear in indicating that establishing the status of confirmed reinfections is difficult in Costa Rica, due to the limitations to have the genetic sequencing of the first and second episode viruses.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceGabriela Zamora
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article“Hidden cameras” Show the Fauna of Costa Rica in their Natural Environment
    Next articleThis Monday Restarted the Vaccination Campaign Against COVID-19 in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    Education in Costa Rica – Best Student Education Tours

    Costa Rica is known to be one of the top tropical destinations for travelers, but it is also a...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Pfizer Vaccines Against COVID-19 will Arrive in Costa Rica Every Week

    Health Beleida Delgado -
    Once the COVID-19 vaccines are in the country, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer projects that shipments of the doses will be made every week thereafter....
    Read more

    Eliminate Phlegm to Avoid Super Infections

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Phlegm is a bodily fluid secreted by the mucosa of the respiratory system and its main function is to keep the lower respiratory passages...
    Read more

    Fresh Air: the Secret Weapon against COVID-19

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    For one doctor, the very idea of people keeping their windows closed "makes his head explode with anger." For his part, a prominent engineer...
    Read more

    First Costa Ricans Received the Vaccine against COVID-19

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    In Costa Rica, this past December 24th at 10:30 a.m., the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer / BioNTech were given to...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »