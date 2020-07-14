The first weekend of the new operation “Golpe de Martillo” (hammer blow),
closed with more than 800 reports to 9-1-1 due to social events, and almost half a thousand fines for drivers who breached the sanitary vehicle restriction.
According to the director of the Police Force, Daniel Calderón, in the emergency line, they received reports of musical scandals and liquor consumption on public roads.
The Ministry of Security also reported the attention of other incidents such as cockfights in Orotina.
In addition, there were again groups of cyclists who traveled without abiding by the Health recommendations,
so it was necessary to apply control operations, especially in the Cartago area.
Restrictions in force
This weekend the measures to limit the movement of vehicles were also kept in force by license plate numbers during the day and total at night, issuing 474 fines until Sunday.
According to the latest amendments to the law, each fine amounts to ¢ 110,000 and includes the removal of license plates and the loss of six license points.
The police operations also allowed intervention to 2,498 parties, as well as the detention of 22 drunk drivers.