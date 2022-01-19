The Wellness Guide to Start Your New Year’s Resolutions

Holistic healer and fitness trainer Arielle Simone started working out after a health issue in 2011. While modeling in Paris and trying to achieve unrealistic weight loss, she eventually fell seriously ill. She found herself in a hospital diagnosed with intestinal problems accompanied by an unpleasant case of vertigo. Her recovery plan called for a complete change in both fitness and diet, something you may be looking for to help with your New Year’s resolutions.

While working as a personal trainer, Arielle Simone took the initiative to study nutrition on her own. This research inspired her to share her discoveries with others, especially black women. Since then she has earned certifications as a fitness trainer and holistic nutritionist with the ultimate goal of helping people find a healthy lifestyle that works for them.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

As each client’s journey is unique, Arielle Simone varies her recommendations and programs based on her wishes and needs. In all of this, its main objective is to ‘prioritize the positive’, that is, to focus on what we are doing well before eliminating what could be wrong.

Here she offers a series of ideas that can serve as a starting point for anyone who wants to orient their New Year’s resolutions towards a healthier and happier lifestyle in 2022:

Establish a morning routine

‘The first thing I ask my clients is how they start their day. The way we start the day is a great reflection of how we tend to live. Routines are an important part of our lifestyle. It is crucial not to rush out of bed or grab the phone immediately. First, start with something you like. Even if it’s five minutes to think, meditate or whatever you may need, even if it’s just a stretch. It’s perfectly fine to start with a glass of water or a piece of fruit. It can be reading or journaling in response to a more mindful day. When you start your morning with more intention, you have more energy to feel more in control

Adopt a plant-based diet and keep it colorful

‘When I say plant-based, I don’t mean you have to go vegan or start cutting everything out of your diet. What it really means is adding more colors and vegetables to your diet. Think about where you can add a vegetable, to your smoothies or to your lunch and start there. It is essential to try new vegetables. We need them to have energy and for our brain to function at its full potential. Just by adding colors, you will start to notice that your dishes will be packed with more nutrients. I have found that when you eat with colors, you feel colorful and vibrant. Naturally, eating is an emotional thing, so you have to be aware of what those emotions can be. Make sure your kitchen pantry is set up in a way that aligns with your wellness goals and plan your meals.’

Listen to your body

‘What I mean by this is implement a physical activity that is mindful and feels good to you. A workout shouldn’t be a chore or a shuffling. It must be pleasant and satisfying. This is how the movement has to feel, otherwise it won’t hold. We are all complex and multi-faceted people, so we need to find the pleasure in exercise that feels good on an individual level. When we do something because we want to, we begin to realize the strength and flexibility of our body. Personally, I find that a slow paced activity works best for me. It’s easy to feel defeated, but when you find what works for you, it’s important to be consistent.’

Have a creative hobby

‘In seeking joy it is important to nurture the little child within us. That joy helps anxiety, which can also help suppress cravings. Many times we think we have carbohydrate and sugar cravings, but in reality we are craving adventure and laughter or joy and intimacy. The simple fact of going out and having a creative hobby – be it nature, painting or dancing – makes us feel many emotions. It feeds us in a very intentional way. Many of us have jobs and responsibilities that can be overwhelming, but creative hobbies allow us to feel free and uplifted.’

Romanticize life

‘There are several small ways to implement romance practically. This can be like taking more time to relax by getting out of the shower and giving yourself space to feel. Not being in a hurry is a way to enjoy yourself. Take the time to stop and think about where it can be best applied, whether it’s in your morning or evening routine. We forget to add pleasure to our own life and we should not rely on external sources for it. Ask yourself what quality time with yourself is like. Sometimes buying an alarm clock and putting down the phone to sit with ourselves is vital. Intentionality leads to no distractions and a happier version of ourselves.’