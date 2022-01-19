The Beautiful Costa Rican Goalkeeper Sharon Corrales Falls in Love with the Fans of Her New TeamThe

The Costa Rican goalkeeper, Sharon Corrales, was hired by América de Cali of Colombia, after her excellent sports performance at Atlético de Chiriquí, of Panama. The former manuda goalkeeper is being a trend in the aforementioned South American country.

The Antena2 media published that she is a goalkeeper in good condition and at the same time draws attention for her beauty. The madness is so great that they titled the note with “I think I fell in love”, and they justify it with a “fans were ‘killed’ with the new goalkeeper of America”.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Admired Tico athlete

“Before the photos of the beautiful young woman, the fans of America began to comment on the publication where there were some like: “Welcome to the greatest of Colombia, love of my life”, “Welcome to the Mechita”, “Good luck, and we will be in contact, att: your fan no.1″, “Now we are champions”, “I think I fell in love… Welcome to the red of Cali”, explains the article.