More
    Search
    EconomicTCRN
    Updated:

    SMEs in Costa Rica Will Be Able to Make Their Way national market in a Free Business Conference

    Event will allow establishing links with larger companies and includes nearly 500 business meetings

    By TCRN STAFF
    34
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    To promote the growth and development of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in the local market in an innovative way, the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Commerce (MEIC), in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce of Costa Rica, will hold the SME CR Platform business on April 22 and 23.

    The event will allow SMEs to establish business relationships with larger companies, facilitating access to new providers of services, inputs and finished products.

    In addition, it seeks to create a showcase that allows small companies to link their local supply with national demand, thus promoting their growth and sustainability in the Costa Rican market.Participation in the business roundtable is free for both bidding companies and potential buyers.

    To ensure the suitability of participating companies, the MEIC and the Chamber of Commerce have established selection criteria that include the ability to meet the needs of purchasing companies, comply with legal requirements and have up-to-date SME status.

    Companies interested in participating must complete a registration form available on the MEIC website. Those selected will receive a confirmation by email before the event.

    Pyme CR Platform will be held at the Crowne Plaza Corobicí hotel with approximately 500 business meetings and is presented as a unique opportunity for local companies to expand their reach and establish meaningful connections in the national market.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCRhttps://resonancecr.com/
    - Advertisement -
    Source Brenda Camarillo
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Naranjo Beach Ferry Operates Normally With Little Influx of People, Indicate Authorities
    Next article
    Exciting Options for Deep-Sea Fishing in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EconomicTCRN STAFF -

    India: The Most Populous Country Wants More Trade, Investment and Tourism with Costa Rica

    Last year, India overtook China as the world's most populous country. Today it has 1,417 million inhabitants and it...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »