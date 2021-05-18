More
    Search
    Economy
    Updated:

    Sixth Consecutive Increase of Gasoline In Costa Rica: Recope Calls For An Increase Up to ¢ 34 In Fuels For June

    Petition is based on behavior of international prices and a new rise in the dollar

    By TCRN STAFF
    13
    0

    Must Read

    OpinionTCRN STAFF -

    Us Court Confirms Conviction against Monsanto In Lawsuit Over Glyphosate Effects

    A California appeals court confirmed this past week the conviction of Monsanto, owned by the German group Bayer, in...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Sixth Consecutive Increase of Gasoline In Costa Rica: Recope Calls For An Increase Up to ¢ 34 In Fuels For June

    The Costa Rican Oil Refinery (Recope) requested this May 14th an increase of up to ¢ 34 in the...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    World Health Organization Director Asks Not To Vaccinate Children against COVID and Deliver the Doses to Covax Mechanism

    The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) this past week asked countries not to vaccinate children and...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Costa Rican Oil Refinery (Recope) requested this May 14th an increase of up to ¢ 34 in the price of fuels, the sixth consecutive request made by the institution in this regard. If approved by the Public Services Regulatory Authority (Aresep), the increase will be reflected in the first days of June.

    The entity delivered the price study and justified in it the modification in the behavior of the international prices of hydrocarbons in the last 15 days, as well as a new rise in the dollar. Since the beginning of the year, the trend of precious in the market has been upward and sustained; what – defends the Refiner – affects at the national level in the cost of gasoline.

    The current pricing methodology of the Regulatory Authority establishes that the variation must be calculated on the second Friday of each month by assessing the changes in international costs as well as in foreign currency.

    Multiple factors

    The first of the elements responds to the global supply and demand of oil and its derivatives, whose variations in recent days are due to operational and capacity problems in refineries, supply insecurity, new technologies for the extraction of raw materials, atmospheric catastrophes, as well as political and military tensions in the main oil-producing areas.

    Thus, the international price rose by 6.0% from April to May in the case of super gasoline, 5.9% in gasoline plus 91 and 10.9% in diesel 50. However, the study adds that the colón went from ¢ 613.54 per dollar last month, to ¢ 616.83 in the current one, for a depreciation of ¢ 3.3 which represents a variation of 0.5%.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourcePaulo Villalobos
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleWorld Health Organization Director Asks Not To Vaccinate Children against COVID and Deliver the Doses to Covax Mechanism
    Next articleUs Court Confirms Conviction against Monsanto In Lawsuit Over Glyphosate Effects
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    OpinionTCRN STAFF -

    Us Court Confirms Conviction against Monsanto In Lawsuit Over Glyphosate Effects

    A California appeals court confirmed this past week the conviction of Monsanto, owned by the German group Bayer, in...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    The Six Golden Rules Elon Musk Requires His Employees To Follow

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    An instruction guide was recently revealed with six tips that billionaire Elon Musk gave his employees. Musk's training began in 2018, which was aimed...
    Read more

    Tourism and Transport Gives First Signs of Recovery in Costa Rica

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    Economic activities linked to tourism and transport gave the first signs of recovery in Costa Rica last March, after the precipitous fall they registered...
    Read more

    Strong Support For The Legalization Of Medical Cannabis In Costa Rica Is Indicated By Almost All Political Parties of The Country

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    Strong support for the legalization of medical cannabis was shown by the candidates from the National Liberation (PLN), Christian Social Unity (PUSC) and Citizen...
    Read more

    Government of Costa Rica Announces 50 Prioritized Projects Focused on Fiscal Sustainability, Environment and Culture

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican Executive Power prioritized in the new legislative call, 50 initiatives focused on fiscal sustainability, environment, culture, probity and constitutional reforms. Among...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »