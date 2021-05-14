More
    Reduction In Capacity Of Bars, Hotels And Temples Begins This May 13th in Costa Rica

    This is how it will work

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Starting this Thursday, May 13th, there will be a reduction in capacity in bars, hotels, national parks, places of worship and social, academic and business activities. Establishments with a health permit to operate customer service, subject to hours, may open from 5 a.m. at 9 p.m. in all the country.

    The main changes in capacity are detailed below:

    Regulation of establishments for May 2021, New capacity allowed

    – Academic and business activities: 150 people

    – Rooms for social events: 30 persons

    – Places of worship: 200 people (1.8 meters apart and respecting social bubbles)

    – Pubs: 25% capacity

    – Hotels with more than 100 rooms: 75% capacity

    – National Parks: with the exception of the Poás Volcano: 50% capacity

    – Supermarkets and restaurants, as well as the rest of the establishments with a customer service operating permit, continue with 50% capacity.

    Vehicular Circulation Restrictions

    Except for the list of exceptions, from 5 a.m. at 9 p.m. do not circulate:

    (From May 11 to May 31, 2021 / From 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.)

    Plates that do not circulate:

    Monday 1 and 2, Tuesday 3 and 4, Wednesday 5 and 6, Thursday 7 and 8, Friday 9 and 0,

    Saturday 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 (odd), Sunday 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8 (pairs).

    The list of 19 exceptions in force for circulation will be applied and they must present a document that proves the reason for the transfer, otherwise they are exposed to the application of a fine. Public transport in buses and trains will be able to function normally; however, standing people are not allowed. Likewise, the beaches maintain opening hours of 5 a.m. at 6 p.m.

    SourceTCRN S taff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleTourism and Transport Gives First Signs of Recovery in Costa Rica
