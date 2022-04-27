More
    Recovery of the Caño Negro Wetland National Wildlife Refuge in Costa Rica Begins

    With the participation of vulnerable rural communities affected in the Northern Zone

    Costa Rica began the recovery of 5 hectares of the Caño Negro Lagoon located in the canton of Los Chiles. The process will be carried out with the support of the European Union and the German government, through the Green Development Fund project for the SICA region in Costa Rica.

    The residents of the area, as well as tourists and users of the Laguna Caño Negro, have witnessed the gradual disappearance of the mirror of the lagoon due to the overpopulation of the species “Paspalum repens”.

    This is an exotic categorized plant within the Caño Negro wetland, which grows on the edges of the lagoons or covers open spaces in the lagoon systems of the Caño Negro Mixed National Wildlife Refuge.

    The pay-for-work modality

    Through the pay-for-work modality, the members of the community will be remunerated for working on the removal of the “galalote”, to reduce the overpopulation of this species.

    “The success of this restoration project lies in the scientific basis, but above all in the interest of allies in providing a strong solution of restoration measures in Caño Negro,” said Jacklyn Rivera, coordinator of the National Wetlands Program of the National System. of Conservation Areas (Sinac).

    The “pay for work” model seeks economic reactivation in the Northern Zone through the Restoration and protection of Protected Wilderness Areas and the Natural Heritage of the State in the Northern Zone, with the participation of vulnerable rural communities affected by the food crisis brought about by Covid-19.

