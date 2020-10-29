Oath of Independence. A Day That Is Commemorated With Freedom

The anniversary of the signing and swearing-in of the country’s Independence is an event that reminds us of the struggle to become an independent state. The signing and swearing-in of the Independence of Costa Rica are commemorated, since on October 29th, 1821, an open town hall is held in Cartago, and the act that proclaims the Independence of Costa Rica is drawn up.

With this signature and swearing-in of Independence in Costa Rica, he is granted the Independent freedom, after days prior to the signing and swearing-in, news reached the country that the absolute Independence of the Spanish government had been decided and the possible annexation to the proclaimed Spanish empire by Agustín de Iturbide.

Does this news cause great confusion especially for the native people of San José?

These people, due to the confusion, abided by the provisions of the León de Nicaragua act, hoping that what was heard would be clarified.

The act signed and sworn in on October 29 was not only signed by the municipal corporation but also Juan Manuel Cañas, a Spanish military man who opposed the independence from the Spanish yoke, was forced to sign. Other of the great characters who starred in this Azaña of the signing of the swearing-in of Independence for being the ones who signed, were Juan de los Santos Madriz who was rector of the University of Santos Tomas and Mr. José Santos Lombardo who had a lot of participation in politics In the documents of the time there were many suggestions that he made regarding the smooth running of state affairs, which are part of this great fact for our country.

Thus gathered all the representatives of the provinces, the act was raised that proclaims the absolute independence of the Spanish government.

On November 12, the installation of the legacies of the towns or interim government board of the province is carried out, and on the 20th of that month, Don Pedro de Alvarado, who was ecclesiastical vicar and one of the signatories of the act, was appointed as a legacy. substitute for the towns of Quircot, Cot and Tobosi.

Don Manuel de Cañas was the last Spanish governor in Costa Rica, as he held that position when the news of independence was received. After the events of 1821 he was removed from his position by the Guatemalan board of legacies.

It is important to note that Costa Rica sought its independence from an accelerated internal process with the Constitution of Cádiz, which came into force throughout the kingdom of Spain, so our country was part of the provincial council of Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

Therefore, October 29, 1821 is the real date that corresponds to the legal and civic independence of Costa Rica with which the full freedom of our country was recovered and the historical sovereignty that belongs to us as an independent, free and unique nation. thanks to the commemoration of the signing and swearing-in of independence.

To finalize the Act of Cartago it is very important because it is the freely expressed reaffirmation of the will of Costa Ricans is an independent state owner of its own destiny, sovereign to give itself its own government in favor of its full freedom.