New York Editorial Publishes Poems by Tica Carolina Campos

The American publishing house New York Poetry Press (NYPP), specialized in poetry, publication and management of works in Latin America and Spain, published the first work of the Costa Rican writer Carolina Campos.

“Helechos en los Poros” is described as an immersion in vulnerability and a reminder that poetry serves to heal and to denounce. “Helechos en los Poros” is an invitation to see ourselves from the inside, walk with self-compassion, celebrate and enjoy our body. Poetry has been healing and transformative, sharing it is an act of vulnerability and therefore necessary. I want it to be a medicinal book, that serves to make peace with all our versions and gives us strength to raise our voices,” Campos said.

With collaborations by Costa Rican women artists

The book includes works written between 2018 and 2020, as well as different collaborations by Costa Rican women artists. The illustrations for each of its sections were created by the national artist Marjorie Navarro.

“This is an earthly and feminine collection of poems, focused on the reconciliation of the author with her inner child, the freshness of the tropical forest, the exploration of the body and the force of social denunciation,” said Marisa Russo, editor of NYPP.

The book is available at International Bookstore, French Bookstore, La Escalera Ilustrada Bookstore and on Amazon. It can also be achieved by contacting the author directly at [email protected]