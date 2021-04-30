New Incofer Trains Begin Regular Operation in Costa Rica

Two of the eight units provided transportation service this week on the route from San José to Cartago

Starting this week, Tico train users will be able to travel in the new units acquired by the Instituto Costarricense de Ferrocarriles (Incofer). As of Monday two of the eight trains were put into service; They left the Atlantic Station in the direction of Cartago.

The authorities indicated that for the next few days the trains will rotate at different times and routes, until completing the start-up of the total number of units purchased from the company CRRC Quingdao Sifang Co.

A historic event for the country



“Today we are in the presence of a historic event for the country, to be able to have the new train units operating. I am very satisfied with the work carried out by the technical team and for seeing how today the modernization of the railway is tangible for our passengers”, said Elizabeth Briceño, President of Incofer.

The process for the acquisition of the trains began in 2017. “It is not only about the equipment, but also about the workshop equipment, spare parts, training and an after-sales service that will accompany us for the next three years,” added Briceño.