Boots, closed shoes, old stockings in the closet … It is time to give your feet a relief, you need to know how properly take care of them. These simple and natural treatments can be applied after a good do-it-yourself pedicure and a relaxing exfoliation:

Cucumber:

Refreshes and softens your feet. You will need:1 cucumber, a few drops of lemon juice, ¼ of honey. Peel the cucumber and cut it into pieces for the blender with the lemon and honey. Spread the paste on the feet in a circular motion, leave it on for 15 minutes and remove with lukewarm water.

Lemon:

Nourishes the skin of your feet. You will need: 1 egg white, ½ cup of ground oats, 3 tablespoons of milk. Mix the ingredients (the substance should be quite thick to the touch, apply and leave it on for 15 minutes.

Peppermint:

Helps you avoid bad odors. You need: 1 cup of water, a few fresh mint leaves, ½ cup of rose water. Process: mildly heat a cup of water, add the mint leaves and let cool, empty the liquid into a tray which you can put your feet in comfortably, leave them there for 10 minutes.

Oranges:

Refreshes and cleanses. You need: 2 tablespoons of orange zest, a tablespoons of oatmeal, a tablespoon of plain yogurt. Process: Remove the orange zest, scrape off the peel, beat everything until you form an even paste, apply the mixture to the feet and leave it for 15 minutes.

Grapes:

It is an antioxidant and that offers infinite benefits. You need: Two handful of purple grapes, ½ cup of ground oats. The procedure is: Remove the seeds from the grapes, not the skin, mix the grapes with the oats, spread the paste on your feet and let it act for at least half an hour.

Exfoliating preparation:

In a bowl mix a tablespoon of salt, a tablespoon of olive oil and five drops of almond oil. Mix it and then rub your feet, from the tips of the toes to the top of the ankle, make circular movements for five minutes. When you’re done with both feet, wrap them in a thick towel, if it’s warm, better, after 15 minutes rinse them.

Kiwi:

Refreshes.You need:1 kiwi, some plain yogurt (check that it does not contain sugar). Process: crush the kiwi and blend it with the yogurt, mix well until a consistent cream is obtained, apply it to your feet, massage for five minutes and then leave to act for another 10 minutes, remove with cold water.

Peach:

Nourishes and softens.You need:1 peach, ½ cup of plain yogurt, teaspoon of honey, teaspoon of olive oil. Process: liquefy the peach, mix it well with the yogurt, honey and oil, so that you have a smooth and uniform cream, distribute it on your feet and let it on for 20 minutes, then remove it with warm water and dry with a towel without rubbing.