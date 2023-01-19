More than 95 Artists Will be Part of the Techno and House Musical Gathering in Tamarindo

The epicenter of electronic music, The BPM Festival Costa Rica, has already announced its final lineup for what will be the largest electronic music gathering in the country with 95 artists such as Art Department, Audiofly, Bedouin, Carl Craig, Darmon, Danny Tenaglia, DJ Minx, Giolì & Assia, Hernán Cattaneo, Loco Dice, Moojo, Meli Rodriguez, Rafa Barrios, Sharam, Stacey Pullen, Technasia, Vintage Culture and Wheats, among others.

The second edition of this celebration is from January 25th to 29th, 2023 in Tamarindo, Guanacaste and offers a wide range of sets and performances from its extensive list of house and techno champions.

It is possible to buy tickets for the 5 days of the festival, there is also the option of buying a package to enjoy the 3 days of the weekend or you can purchase tickets for individual days.

The BPM experience continues to cross borders

Despite the involuntary cancellation of The BPM Festival in 2022, the team has worked tirelessly to take his renowned concept to new horizons and expand his BPM family. In March, The BPM Festival touched down in Miami for the debut of its Miami Music Week branch.

The two-day outdoor experience featured exciting performances by more than 30 artists, including Art Department, John Digweed, Victor Calderone, Jesse Calosso, Neverdogs, Deep Dish (Dubfire + Sharam) and more.

The brand also expanded into Toronto for BPM Canada’s first special edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September, at some of the city’s most prestigious electronic music venues, hosting the likes of Carlo Lio, Dubfire, Maher Daniel, Nathan Barato and Sydney Blu, among others.

What is The BPM Festival?

Over the years, BPM has been committed to hosting the best in techno and house, with editions in picturesque locations like Mexico, Portugal and Tel Aviv, as well as satellite events in Bali, Brazil, Dubai, Ibiza, Miami, Toronto. and more. Originally, in 2008, it was a post-New Year’s Eve industry gathering for bartenders, promoters and musicians. The BPM Festival has become a fixture on the global festival calendar and will finally hold its second event at its new flagship location: Tamarindo, Costa Rica. The brand will continue the festivities with its international fans, die-hards and newbies alike, throughout 2023 with new editions in various locations to be announced soon around the world.