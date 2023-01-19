More
    Search
    Featured Event
    Updated:

    More than 95 Artists Will be Part of the Techno and House Musical Gathering in Tamarindo

    This celebration is from January 25th to 29th, 2023

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The epicenter of electronic music, The BPM Festival Costa Rica, has already announced its final lineup for what will be the largest electronic music gathering in the country with 95 artists such as Art Department, Audiofly, Bedouin, Carl Craig, Darmon, Danny Tenaglia, DJ Minx, Giolì & Assia, Hernán Cattaneo, Loco Dice, Moojo, Meli Rodriguez, Rafa Barrios, Sharam, Stacey Pullen, Technasia, Vintage Culture and Wheats, among others.

    The second edition of this celebration is from January 25th to 29th, 2023 in Tamarindo, Guanacaste and offers a wide range of sets and performances from its extensive list of house and techno champions.

    It is possible to buy tickets for the 5 days of the festival, there is also the option of buying a package to enjoy the 3 days of the weekend or you can purchase tickets for individual days.

     The BPM experience continues to cross borders

    Despite the involuntary cancellation of The BPM Festival in 2022, the team has worked tirelessly to take his renowned concept to new horizons and expand his BPM family. In March, The BPM Festival touched down in Miami for the debut of its Miami Music Week branch.

    The two-day outdoor experience featured exciting performances by more than 30 artists, including Art Department, John Digweed, Victor Calderone, Jesse Calosso, Neverdogs, Deep Dish (Dubfire + Sharam) and more.

    The brand also expanded into Toronto for BPM Canada’s first special edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September, at some of the city’s most prestigious electronic music venues, hosting the likes of Carlo Lio, Dubfire, Maher Daniel, Nathan Barato and Sydney Blu, among others.

    What is The BPM Festival?

    Over the years, BPM has been committed to hosting the best in techno and house, with editions in picturesque locations like Mexico, Portugal and Tel Aviv, as well as satellite events in Bali, Brazil, Dubai, Ibiza, Miami, Toronto. and more. Originally, in 2008, it was a post-New Year’s Eve industry gathering for bartenders, promoters and musicians. The BPM Festival has become a fixture on the global festival calendar and will finally hold its second event at its new flagship location: Tamarindo, Costa Rica. The brand will continue the festivities with its international fans, die-hards and newbies alike, throughout 2023 with new editions in various locations to be announced soon around the world.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Learn how to describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab).
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    According to Forbes Magazine, Costa Rica Is Positioned among theTop 10 Cheapest Destinations to Live
    Next article
    Professor Predicts Internet Will End Soon As Well As It Heads Towards a ‘Point of No Return’
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    The Death of the American Dream: 2022 Left More Migrants Dead than in the Last 20 Years

    Leonardo remembers that when he saw José fall from the train he felt his face get hot.It was in seconds.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »