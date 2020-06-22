The young entrepreneurs from the UK, Monir, Moyn and Ehsaan B. Islam successfully bootstrapped a startup and turned it into a company that has now achieved a milestone of 1.2 million dollars daily sales and on its way to do one hundred million dollars in sales by the end of 2020.

Today, the company known as BE offers artificial intelligence-based products that revolutionize the concept of ‘Live & Learn’ using a unique e-learning and travel platforms.

Pandemic or not, BE’s digital products undeniably empowered hundreds and thousands of people, unleashed their potential just with smart phones and effectively created many more millionaires.

Monir, Moyn and Ehsaan, true visionaries have achieved a monumental milestone which other up and coming entrepreneurs have only dreamt. Today, BE celebrates and transcends to a brand-new outlook and goals that will accelerate their vision 2022 to become a billion-dollar company. In a recent video conference that connected almost 10,000 attendants, making it one of its biggest online events, BE announced their new brand and its corresponding affirmations that resonate well with their imminent next big break. Moyn Islam, President and CEO of BE said, “We’re reintroducing our original vision with a new look and new affirmations; to be bold, brave, inspired, motivated, free and unique. Simply put, we are sending out a message in lines with – Be a better you for a better tomorrow”.

What BE has created already sets motion to empower people from all walks of life, regardless of their educational or financial background, to build their very own multimillion-dollar business from their smartphone. The concept of Live & Learn helps people to acquire new skill-set, earn money, all while travelling around the world, receiving a complimentary stay at 5-star hotels, and simply living their dreams. Monir Islam, Chief Visionary Officer of BE, affirms, “We’re excited about the assets that BE has in the areas of education, genetics, travel and lifestyle. We were able to develop such rapid solutions in the face of unpredictability in these extraordinary times, and this is just the beginning of our exponential growth.”.

The real purpose of innovative technology is fulfilled only when it brings people together and creates a sense of community. That’s precisely what BE stands to do and will continue its pursuit towards creating oneness with the smart use of technology. Industry experts say, the pandemic, which disrupted businesses, toppled industries and even crippled economies worldwide has left companies revolving digital platforms unscathed. BE holds pride in being one of those businesses, which not only survived but in fact saw a surge in sales during the month of May. Ehsaan B. Islam, Chief Technology Officer of BE, says, “Exponential growth in business means developing rapid solutions over efficiency in the face of unpredictability. We will continue to seek growth as long as their space for technological evolution in the world.”



As young lads growing up in a hard working household in London, these brothers and path-breakers in the entrepreneurial world did one thing right to reach where they’re today, that is, relentlessly follow their passion. It’s their passion, hard work and a belief that led to the success of BE. Right now, more than ever before, people are looking for opportunities to increase and diversify their financial independence and BE is what we might need to accomplish in life.

Media Contact

Company Name: BE

Contact Person: Media Manager

Email: [email protected]

Country: Jumeirah Lakes Tower, Dubai, UAE

Website: www.befactor.com